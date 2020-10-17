IPL 2020: 5 benchwarmers who could play key roles later in the tournament

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is now past the halfway mark, and the competition for the playoff spots are increasing with every game. With this year being one of the most tightly-contested seasons of the IPL, all 8 teams are locked in an intense battle to qualify for the knockout stages.

IPL 2020: 5 benchwarmers who could play key roles

One of the major talking points surrounding IPL 2020 in recent days has been the fact that the pitches are showing signs of slowing down. Spinners are getting more purchase from the surface, while openers are looking to go hard in the powerplay in order to maximise the hard new ball.

Given how the wickets are expected to deteriorate more, here are 5 players who have warmed the bench so far but are likely to have an impact on IPL 2020 at the business end.

#5 Manan Vohra (RR)

Vohra has been stuck on the RR bench in IPL 2020

RR's opening combination has shuffled repeatedly in IPL 2020. Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't seem to have the trust of the management, while Robin Uthappa is bizarrely being used in the middle order.

Steve Smith even opted to use Ben Stokes at the top of the order alongside Jos Buttler, and although the English all-rounder played a good knock in the previous game, him opening leaves the batting lineup too top-heavy. The solution for RR could be the IPL-tested Manan Vohra.

The former Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) man could be the ideal foil to Buttler at the top of the order, and Stokes could move to either No. 4 or No. 5, where he is most comfortable. RR don't seem like making the playoffs in IPL 2020, but Vohra's inclusion could turn their fortunes around.

#4 Moeen Ali (RCB)

Moeen Ali has played only one game for RCB in IPL 2020

Moeen Ali has played only one game in IPL 2020 in which he didn't make much of an impact, but he could be one of RCB's key players as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time in 4 years.

The Englishman would add great balance to the side, and fellow off-spinner Washington Sundar's success would certainly embolden the team management to field him.

Ali would also provide depth to a batting lineup that is slightly threadbare outside the top 4, and his leadership and experience would also come in handy. The all-rounder could replace Isuru Udana, who hasn't really impressed with the ball so far in IPL 2020.