IPL 2020: 5 Indian all-rounders who could make it to the T20 World Cup squad if they do well

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just over a week away, and all 8 teams are taking part in intense practice sessions in the UAE. The tournament, which is taking place at the expense of the 2020 World Cup, is one of the most highly-anticipated cricket events in recent years.

Due to the IPL taking place in the September-October window, the T20 World Cup has been postponed to 2021. The International Cricket Council's premier shortest-format tournament will take place in India next year, before another edition is played in 2022.

With the Indian squad in all three formats (especially the T20 format) guaranteed to see high competition for spots, IPL 2020 could make or break the T20 World Cup hopes of many players. Here are 5 Indian all-rounders who could make it to the T20 World Cup squad after a good IPL.

#5 Vijay Shankar

Shankar could be one of SRH's best performers in IPL 2020

In a weak Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle order, Vijay Shankar could truly have a great IPL and make it to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder last played a T20I for India in February 2019, and has played only 9 games in the format.

However, Shankar will be itching to perform in IPL 2020 with both bat and ball, and prove to the selectors that they were justified in backing him for the 2019 World Cup. The Tamil Nadu man could be of great value to India in the T20 format, with his inclusion in the side likely to lend a lot of balance.

#4 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav last played for India in a T20I in 2017

Like Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav has played only 9 games in the T20 format for India, with his last appearance coming back in 2017. The all-rounder has not bowled a single ball in the history of the IPL, so calling him an all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a bit of a stretch.

However, the withdrawals of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have left MS Dhoni's men without any off-spinners, and Jadhav could be the man to fit the bill. The 35-year-old's low arm action and pace off the ball could prove to be almost unplayable on the UAE wickets, which are already slow by nature.

We could see Jadhav make a late run for India's T20 World Cup squad.