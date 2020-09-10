IPL 2020: 5 Indian bowlers who need to do well to make it to the T20 World Cup squad

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to commence on the 19th of September after winning a drawn-out battle against the T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council's marquee shortest-format tournament has been shelved temporarily in favour of the IPL, although two editions of the T20 World Cup are set to take place in successive years - 2021 and 2022.

The 2021 T20 World Cup, in particular, is one that will be crucial to hosts India's standing in international cricket. The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy, and Virat Kohli is under immense pressure to deliver one at the earliest.

IPL 2020 might make or break the T20 World Cup hopes of many Indian players, and here are 5 fast bowlers who need to do well in order to make the country's squad for the tournament.

#5 Shardul Thakur

Thakur has been expensive for CSK in the last two editions of the IPL

Although Shardul Thakur has conceded runs at an economy rate of over 9 in both his IPL seasons for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he is a wicket-taking threat. The pacer is useful with the new ball, and always gives it his all when called upon by his captain.

For India, Thakur made his T20I debut in 2018 and has represented the country in 15 games in the shortest format, with 19 wickets to his name. The 28-year-old hasn't been as impressive as he'd have liked, and needs a strong IPL showing to convince the selectors that he should be picked ahead of a host of other Indian pacers.

Thakur might not get to play all games for CSK in IPL 2020 but when he does, he'll need to be at his best.

#4 Navdeep Saini

Saini might finally solve RCB's death bowling woes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Navdeep Saini is one of the fastest bowlers at India's disposal at the moment, and is in prime position to make the T20 World Cup squad if he has a good IPL.

After a Man of the Match performance on his T20I debut, Saini has been quietly consistent for India in the format, but given the depth of the fast bowling department, he needs to prove why he is much more than an express bowler.

After good performances with the new ball and at the death for Virat Kohli's RCB in IPL 2020, the 27-year-old could become a regular for India in all three formats.