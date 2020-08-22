The Kings XI Punjab have been one of the perennial under-performers in IPL, despite having a strong team on paper. Despite multiple changes in the coaching staff and squad over the years, KXIP are yet to win their maiden IPL title.

This year again there are changes in the team management with Anil Kumble at the helm of affairs as the Head of Operations. After Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals, KXIP have decided to name KL Rahul as their new skipper, hoping to change the luck of the team.

KXIP have built an exciting squad for this year's IPL and there are 5 players we need to keep an eye on this season.

IPL 2020: 5 Kings XI Punjab players to watch out for

5. Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was the leading wicket taker in the 2020 U19 World Cup with 17 scalps

Ravi Bishnoi made heads turn in the 2020 U19 World Cup, becoming the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets. He almost turned the game on its head against Bangladesh in the final of the tournament. Seeing his potential, KXIP snapped him up in the IPL 2020 auction.

Bishnoi has an excellent googly up his sleeve and his speed through the air is immaculate. The 19-year-old bamboozled many batsmen in the U19 World Cup and KXIP will be hoping for a similar form from the leggie.

With legendary leg-spinner Kumble as the coach, sky is the only limit for Bishnoi and he can make a big case for himself in the Indian senior team with a great IPL season on slow turning tracks of UAE.

Mohammad Shami picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2019, the most by a KXIP bowler

Mohammad Shami has been one of India's most in-form pace bowlers over the past 12 months across all three formats. Shami joined the KXIP franchise back in 2019 and picked up 19 wickets, becoming the leading wicket-taker for them.

His ability to bowl accurate yorkers is second to none and that could be of great help for KXIP at the death.

Shami also has the ability to swing the ball at a consistent speed of above 140kmph and can form a lethal combination with left-armer Sheldon Cottrell with the new ball. Shami's bowling form will be key for the success of KXIP and he will be looking to spearhead the KXIP bowling attack.

Considered mainly a Test specialist, Shami will have a chance to cement his place in the Indian team across all three formats with a good IPL 2020.

3. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was the star for KXIP in IPL 2014 season

Glenn Maxwell had a stellar season with KXIP in IPL 2014 of which the first leg was held in the UAE. Maxwell had scored 552 runs for KXIP that season and helped them get to their first and only IPL final appearance till date. Maxwell was released by the franchise after IPL 2016 but Kumble has shown faith in him again, snapping him up for a whopping ₹10.75 crores in the IPL 2020 auction and making him their costliest buy this season.

Maxwell's presence will give strength to the middle order and KXIP will be hopeful that he will be able to recapture the same stunning form that he showed in IPL 2014 as well as in last season's Big Bash League.

His off-spin can also come in handy on the slow turning tracks of the UAE. Thus, Maxwell will have to fire if KXIP are hopeful of winning their maiden IPL title.

Chris Gayle has had two decent seasons for KXIP in IPL 2018 and 2019

You know you are a special player when you are 40 years old and the world is still talking about you and wanting to see you play. That is exactly what Chris Gayle brings to the table for KXIP. Gayle had few stellar seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was bought by KXIP in the IPL 2018 auction.

Gayle had scored 3163 runs in 85 innings for RCB at a brilliant average of 42 and a high strike rate of 152.7. But people had written off Gayle as he had shown poor form in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons for RCB.

Yet he showed that he still had it in him while playing for KXIP, scoring 490 runs and 368 runs in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively. The Universe Boss's partnership up top with KL Rahul will be crucial for KXIP and will look to give them flying starts throughout the IPL.

1.KL Rahul

KL Rahul will be captaining in the IPL for the first time and his batting form will be key for KXIP

Undoubtedly the most exciting player to watch out for from KXIP this season is their captain KL Rahul. Rahul was snapped up by the KXIP in IPL 2018 and since then has been absolutely fantastic for the franchise, scoring 593 runs and 659 runs in the last two seasons respectively at an average of 53.90 and 54.91.

Rahul has been in fine form for India over the past 12 months, especially in the New Zealand series where, in five T20Is, he notched up 224 runs at an average of 56 and a brilliant strike rate of 145. In the 3 innings in the ODI series that he played in the middle order, Rahul scored 204 runs at an average of 102.

His versatility to bat anywhere the team needs him to shows that he is willing to do whatever the team needs out of him. Rahul has been entrusted with the responsibility of captaining the side and his form both as a batsman and as a captain will determine KXIP's fate in this season's IPL.