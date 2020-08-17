Mumbai Indians (MI) will start IPL 2020 as one of the favourites. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been a force to reckon with in the IPL over the years.

With four titles in their kitty, Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history. That has a lot to do with the power-packed squad Mumbai Indians manages to assemble every season in the IPL.

In IPL 2020 too, Mumbai Indians will have a formidable squad at their disposal. On that note, we take a look at five players from the franchise who could produce big performances in IPL 2020.

Five Mumbai Indians players to watch out for in IPL 2020:

#5: Chris Lynn

Mumbai Indians weren't the most active bidders in the last IPL auction in 2019 as they had a settled squad.

However, they were quick to snap the big-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn for a price of Rs 2 crore. Lynn has been a key player for his former IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and surprised quite a few when he wasn't retained by the franchise.

Nevertheless, KKR's loss is Mumbai Indians' gain. The Australian is a useful addition in the star-studded lineup of the defending IPL champions. Chris Lynn can provide Mumbai Indians explosive starts which could take away pressure from the team's middle-order.

#4: Quinton de Kock

In a major player tradeoff deal before the IPL auction last year, Quinton de Kock was traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The South African wicketkeeper vindicated the Mumbai Indians team management's faith in him by playing some steady innings at the top of the order.

De Kock was one of the most consistent Mumbai Indians batsmen in IPL 2019. He scored 529 runs at an average of 35.26 to finish in third place in the race for the Orange Cap.

The 27-year-old will be eager to continue his good form in IPL 2020 as well as Mumbai Indians look to successfully defend their title.

#3: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's stature has increased by leaps and bounds in the last few years. He has become one of the most reliable bowlers across all formats in international cricket and has become indispensable for his IPL side Mumbai Indians.

The speedster has been successful both as a new-ball bowler as well as in the death. Bumrah's economy of less than seven runs per over in the last two seasons of the IPL speaks volumes about his control and consistency.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a similar performance from the 26-year-old as they eye a record-extending fifth IPL title.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is another vital cog in the wheel of Mumbai Indians. Pandya has been sensational for the IPL franchise over the years.

Pandya delivered his best IPL performance in the competition last season. He was instrumental in Mumbai Indians' IPL win last year, contributing with both the bat and ball.

He scored 402 runs at an amazing average of 44.66 and an unbelievable strike-rate of 191.42. Pandya also picked up 14 wickets at an average of 27.85.

Hardik Pandya, who was out of action even before the COVID-19 pandemic due to a back injury, will be itching to get back to the field in IPL 2020.

#1: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the charismatic captain of Mumbai Indians, has impressively led the franchise from the front. His decisions to back key players and his knack of making the right changes in matches has served Mumbai Indians well over the years.

Despite his stellar record as captain, he will be aware of his recent performances as a batsman. Rohit Sharma's average has been below 30 in the past three IPL seasons. Considering the high standards he has set for himself, these numbers are pretty ordinary, to say the least.

However, there are no doubts about the explosive batsman's prowess with the bat, and his fans will be hoping for something special from 'Hitman' in IPL 2020.