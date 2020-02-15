IPL 2020: 5 opening options for CSK

Will CSK persist with du Plessis and Watson?

Chennai Super Kings have always relied on their strong batting line-up to deliver the goods, packing big guns like Mathew Hayden, Brendon McCullum, Michael Hussey at the top in the past. Talking about the last couple of years, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have been the team's first-choice openers. And even though they have done pretty well for the Men in Yellow, team Chennai does have quite a few options up their sleeve to do the job this time around. Here are 5 players who can open for CSK in IPL 2020.

#5 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay, who was once CSK's primary batsman, has fallen out of reckoning in the past two years. Vijay has played just three matches in the last two seasons and has struggled with injuries and bad form. Having said that, he has loads IPL experience in his kitty and the team management will surely fall back on him if the need arises.

#4 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

In an unexpected move in IPL 2018, CSK promoted Ambati Rayudu to the top of their batting line-up. Even though he was new to the job, Rayudu did exceptionally well opening the innings. The right-hand batsman had a breakthrough season which paved the way for his selection in the national side. He batted in the middle-order last season.

However, in case the situation arises wherein CSK need to get in an extra middle-order batsman, Rayudu can be asked to open again.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been making the news for all the good reasons. The Maharashtra batsman has been in sensational form in domestic limited-overs cricket and has been a prolific run-scorer for India A as well. The 23-year-old averages more than 32 in T20 cricket, with a strike-rate over 135. While he warmed the bench during the entire season last year, it will be extremely hard for CSK to neglect Gaikwad in IPL 2020.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Despite missing quite a few matches due to injuries and national commitments in the last couple of years, Faf du Plessis has done quite well in the limited opportunities he's got. The South African scored 162 runs in six games in 2018 and 396 runs in twelve games in 2019. du Plessis' ability to maneuver the ball on the slow Chennai pitches makes him a good candidate to open the innings.

#1 Shane Watson

Shane Watson

Despite having a below-par season in 2019, Shane Watson is likely to be preferred as an opener in IPL 2020. After a staggering season in 2018, Watson struggled a bit in last year's edition, averaging just 23.41. However, he is a class act and can destroy bowling attacks when in full flow, as he showed in the finals against Mumbai Indians last year where he nearly won the title for CSK. Expect team Chennai to back the Australian in IPL 2020.