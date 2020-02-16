IPL 2020: 5 opening options for Mumbai Indians this year

Rohit Sharma partnered De Kock in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the IPL, having won the title a record four times. And a major reason for the team's consistent run in the league is the balance of the squad.

Mumbai Indians attach utmost importance to the squad selection, and try to cover every base to give themselves the best chance of lifting the trophy. In the last season they enrolled Quinton de Kock to strengthen their top-order, a move that paid rich dividends.

They have added a few more names who can play as openers in the upcoming season. Here are 5 players who can open the innings for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

#5 Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh won an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians last season. The Punjab batsman isn't the typical flashy kind of T20 opener, but is more of an ODI-style player who can provide steady starts to the team.

Despite the fact that he did not get a single game last year, Anmolpreet was retained by the defending champions for IPL 2020. He will be itching to make his IPL debut this year.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational for Mumbai Indians since the time he joined them in 2018.

Interestingly, in IPL 2018, he was promoted to open the innings after the first couple of games. Despite being new to the role, Yadav did exceptionally well, scoring 512 runs in 14 games that season.

Yadav batted in the middle-order last season but considering his success as an opener in the past, he can be given the responsibility once again.

#3 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn was Mumbai Indians' biggest acquisition at the auction this year. The Australian batsman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders during the trade window, and was snapped by Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Lynn has tormented opposition teams in the past with his big hitting, and considering the true nature of the pitch at Wankhede - the venue where Mumbai will play most of its matches - the Aussie is going to be a player to watch out for.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma hasn't been as successful in the IPL as he has been for India opening the innings. Having said that, he opened the innings consistently last season, scoring more than 400 runs in the tournament.

With Lynn in the squad, it will be interesting to see if Rohit continues to open or if he drops back down in order to provide strength to the middle order.

#1 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was a major reason for Mumbai Indians' incredible turnaround last year. Traded in from RCB, De Kock made full use of a long run at the top of the order.

The South African scored 529 runs in 16 games at a phenomenal average of 35.26 in IPL 2019. De Kock's sensational current form for his national side is an ominous sign for the opposition sides in the IPL.