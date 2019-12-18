IPL 2020: 5 Players that Kings XI Punjab can rope in to be their captain

Finch played for KXIP in 2018 edition of IPL

Kings XI Punjab has been one of the most unsuccessful teams in the IPL and one of the major reasons behind their dismal show has been the scarcity of a good captain. It is the only team to have changed their captain more than ten times in the history of the league.

Since trading Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals, the KXIP management has been searching for a leader. Though KL Rahul can take up the honorable job, they might not want to add to the existing pressure on their best batsman.

So, here is a list of five players that KXIP can recruit to lead the team in this edition of the IPL:

#5 Aaron Finch

The Australian limited-overs captain is a good contender for leading the Kings XI Punjab side in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Finch has a fair amount of captaincy experience under his belt after he got to lead his national team following the departure of Steve Smith.

In addition to that, the 33-year-old led his Big Bash League side, Melbourne Renegades, to their maiden title last season. Having been a part of the KXIP setup in the past might also make his candidature stronger.

Holder captained the WI ODI team for five years

Since the Punjab-based franchise might be searching for a decent all-rounder in addition to a captain, Jason Holder can be the perfect option for them. The lanky Barbadian has led West Indies in both ODIs and Tests in the past, before handing over the white-ball honors to Keiron Pollard.

The 28-year-old was given the responsibility of captaining his national side at a very young age, which made him the youngest man ever to lead the boys in maroon. Though he has been removed as the limited-overs captain, he is still in the leadership role in Test matches for the West Indies, a factor that could work in his favor.

