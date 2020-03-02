IPL 2020: 5 players who are not going be regular fixtures for their franchises

Mumbai Indians- The defending IPL champions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the schedule for the league stages of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020. The excitement is at the all-time high as fans are preparing to support their favourite teams and get into the IPL frenzy.

The schedule gives us a longer IPL 2020 thanks to only a handful of double-headers taking place this time. The opening match of the tournament will be played on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on last year’s finalist Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The same venue will also host the finals on May 24.

Some of the franchises have started preparations with a number of players joining the preparation camp of their respective teams. Most of the big-name stars will be available just before the start of the tournament, given their commitments to their national teams.

The player everyone is curious to see how he shapes up ahead of the IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached Chennai yesterday to get himself ready for the upcoming IPL season. He has been out of action and has ruled himself out of selection for the Indian team in LOIs ever since the team's exit from the World Cup in the semis. The curiosity to see him return to action leading CSK would be high for his fans and the general cricket fan, as the IPL is less of an event without the presence of MSD.

However, some of the players may miss either a handful of matches at the start of the IPL 2020, or at the end of the tournament as well, thanks to injuries or them having to represent their respective national sides.

Here are five such players who might miss a part of the IPL 2020 due to variety of reasons and won't be regular fixtures for their franchises:

#5 Ben Stokes | Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes

Rajasthan Royals bought Ben Stokes in the auction for IPL 2018 for INR 12.5 crores and have retained him ever since. Stokes has proved to be a game-changer for them on numerous occasions with either the bat or the ball and hence is invaluable for them.

Stokes is also coming off the miraculous year of 2019, where he could do no wrong and won the 50-over World Cup for England and then had a superlative Ashes series. In 2020, he started off well with a brilliant performance against South Africa including a century in the Test series and provided many valuable contributions in England’s T20I series win.

Stokes is a valued and unmissable member of the England team and the vice-captain of the Test side as well. He has been named in the England squad for the Sri Lanka tour and most likely will be named for the West Indies series at home as well. So him leaving the IPL 2020 mid-way or at the fag end of the league stages is a high possibility.

#Note: All statistics are as of March 2, 2020

