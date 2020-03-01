×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 selection dilemmas Royal Challengers Bangalore might face

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 15:31 IST

New year, new hopes for RCB
New year, new hopes for RCB

Over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore have found ways to disappoint their fans, and before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, they have changed their logo, which will hopefully bring them some luck them on the field.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, the Virat Kohli-led team signed some big-name players like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. RCB's biggest problem for the past couple of seasons has been their inability to find a fitting team combination.

Even last year, they continuously chopped and changed their starting XI and in IPL 2020, they might come across some similar selection headaches. Here, we are going to state three such problems.

#3 Dale Steyn or Kane Richardson

Virat Kohli and Dale Steyn
Virat Kohli and Dale Steyn

The most obvious one will be the straight choice between two overseas fast bowlers - Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson - both of whom RCB signed in the IPL 2020 auctions.

While Steyn is more potent with the new ball than at the death, Richardson is quite the opposite, as the Australian is known for his variations and bowling during the death overs.

So, it depends on what Kohli is looking for in a given match, in addition to the playing conditions. As RCB's death bowling has been so poor over the past couple of years, Richardson might just get the nod ahead of Steyn.

Dale Steyn IPL Career | 92 matches | 96 wickets | Eco - 6.77 | SR - 21.94

Advertisement

Kane Richardson IPL Career | 14 matches | 18 wickets | Eco - 8.38 | SR - 17.61

#2 Washington Sundar or Pawan Negi

Washington Sundar celebrating in RCB colours
Washington Sundar celebrating in RCB colours

Another selection headache the RCB team management might come across is to choose between the two spin-bowling all-rounders - Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar.

While Negi is a better batsman and a fielder than Sundar, the former surely isn't the better bowler. Sundar will be expected to deliver four overs every single game and he also has the experience of bowling during the powerplay.

But Negi is absolutely incredible in the field and can also act as a pinch-hitter if required. Again, RCB's bowling troubles might compel Kohli to go for Sundar but you never know.

Washington Sundar IPL Career | 21 matches | 16 wickets | Eco - 7.64 | 75 runs | SR - 141.51

Pawan Negi IPl Career | 50 matches | 34 wickets | Eco - 7. 87 | 365 runs | SR - 130

#1 Aaron Finch or Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali

As mentioned above, RCB signed Finch in the IPL 2020 auctions but will the Australian get drafted into the playing XI straightaway?

The problem is - Kohli has always done well for RCB while opening the batting, which means if the skipper opens - which he will most likely do with Parthiv Patel - there is no reason whatsoever to play someone like Finch. Even though he can bat in the middle order, his effectiveness decreases quite a bit when he doesn't open the innings.

Moeen Ali, on the other hand, not only adds depth to RCB's middle order, but he can also bowl quite a bit. So, if Ali plays, then Kohli will have an extra bowler, along with someone who is quite content with batting in the middle order.

Assuming RCB's three overseas players will most likely be - AB de Villiers, Morris, and Steyn/Richardson - it will be interesting to see who Kohli and the RCB team management decide to go with between Ali and Finch.

Aaron Finch IPL Career | 75 matches | 1737 runs | Avg - 26 | SR - 131

Moeen Ali IPL Career | 16 matches | 9 wickets | Eco - 7 | 297 runs | Avg - 25 | SR - 166

Published 01 Mar 2020, 15:31 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Aaron Finch T20 IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us