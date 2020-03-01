IPL 2020: 3 selection dilemmas Royal Challengers Bangalore might face

New year, new hopes for RCB

Over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore have found ways to disappoint their fans, and before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, they have changed their logo, which will hopefully bring them some luck them on the field.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, the Virat Kohli-led team signed some big-name players like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. RCB's biggest problem for the past couple of seasons has been their inability to find a fitting team combination.

Even last year, they continuously chopped and changed their starting XI and in IPL 2020, they might come across some similar selection headaches. Here, we are going to state three such problems.

#3 Dale Steyn or Kane Richardson

Virat Kohli and Dale Steyn

The most obvious one will be the straight choice between two overseas fast bowlers - Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson - both of whom RCB signed in the IPL 2020 auctions.

While Steyn is more potent with the new ball than at the death, Richardson is quite the opposite, as the Australian is known for his variations and bowling during the death overs.

So, it depends on what Kohli is looking for in a given match, in addition to the playing conditions. As RCB's death bowling has been so poor over the past couple of years, Richardson might just get the nod ahead of Steyn.

Dale Steyn IPL Career | 92 matches | 96 wickets | Eco - 6.77 | SR - 21.94

Kane Richardson IPL Career | 14 matches | 18 wickets | Eco - 8.38 | SR - 17.61

#2 Washington Sundar or Pawan Negi

Washington Sundar celebrating in RCB colours

Another selection headache the RCB team management might come across is to choose between the two spin-bowling all-rounders - Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar.

While Negi is a better batsman and a fielder than Sundar, the former surely isn't the better bowler. Sundar will be expected to deliver four overs every single game and he also has the experience of bowling during the powerplay.

But Negi is absolutely incredible in the field and can also act as a pinch-hitter if required. Again, RCB's bowling troubles might compel Kohli to go for Sundar but you never know.

Washington Sundar IPL Career | 21 matches | 16 wickets | Eco - 7.64 | 75 runs | SR - 141.51

Pawan Negi IPl Career | 50 matches | 34 wickets | Eco - 7. 87 | 365 runs | SR - 130

#1 Aaron Finch or Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

As mentioned above, RCB signed Finch in the IPL 2020 auctions but will the Australian get drafted into the playing XI straightaway?

The problem is - Kohli has always done well for RCB while opening the batting, which means if the skipper opens - which he will most likely do with Parthiv Patel - there is no reason whatsoever to play someone like Finch. Even though he can bat in the middle order, his effectiveness decreases quite a bit when he doesn't open the innings.

Moeen Ali, on the other hand, not only adds depth to RCB's middle order, but he can also bowl quite a bit. So, if Ali plays, then Kohli will have an extra bowler, along with someone who is quite content with batting in the middle order.

Assuming RCB's three overseas players will most likely be - AB de Villiers, Morris, and Steyn/Richardson - it will be interesting to see who Kohli and the RCB team management decide to go with between Ali and Finch.

Aaron Finch IPL Career | 75 matches | 1737 runs | Avg - 26 | SR - 131

Moeen Ali IPL Career | 16 matches | 9 wickets | Eco - 7 | 297 runs | Avg - 25 | SR - 166