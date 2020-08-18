The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be staged in the United Arab Emirates and will be held across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from September 19th to November 10th. The Rajasthan Royals got off to a fantastic start on their IPL journey by winning the inaugural edition. But inconsistency over the years have plagued their chances of winning that elusive second IPL title.

From a team that used to back youngsters to do well and who used to punch above their weight, the Rajasthan Royals have now transformed into a team full of superstar names like Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, etc. These star names will be crucial to their chances of winning IPL 2020. Here is a look at 5 players from the Rajasthan Royals who could have a stellar IPL 2020.

5. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will hold the key for Rajasthan Royals at the top of the order

Ever since Jos Buttler began to open the innings for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he discovered a completely different version of himself as a destructive batsman. From being someone who used to struggle against spin in the middle over, Jos Buttler got the license to go for the kill at the top of the order.

His successful 2017 IPL season with Mumbai Indians made the Rajasthan Royals go for him the the following IPL auction and he did not disappoint. Batting at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler scored 851 runs in 21 games and had a strike rate of above 150. Although he will be missing the first week of the IPL due to national commitments, Jos Buttler will still hold the key for the Rajasthan Royals at the top of the order and will again have the license to make full use of the powerplay.

4. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer's ability to bowl at the death as well as up front with the new ball will be crucial for RR

After impressing one and all in the Big Bash League, Jofra Archer was quickly roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 7.2 crores in the 2018 IPL auction. While some players get bogged down by the weight of the price tag, Jofra Archer did not feel the pressure at all as he picked up 15 wickets in IPL 2018.

Like Jos Buttler, even Jofra Archer will miss the first week of the IPL 2020 due to national commitments. However, he will have enough games to create a serious impact for the Rajasthan Royals. In the 21 IPL games that he has played, Archer has picked up 26 wickets at a mind-boggling average of just 16. He also has the ability to use the long handle if needed. Thus Archer's ability to bowl with both the new ball and at the death coupled with his batting prowess will be of great help to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

3. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has been in fantastic form for England of late and would like to replicate that for RR

Probably the best all-rounder in the world at the moment, Ben Stokes is one of the most important players in the Rajasthan Royals squad. Stokes has been in unbelievable form in the past couple of years for England. His heroic innings in the 2019 World Cup Final helped England beat New Zealand and win their first ever World Cup. Also his heroic innings of 135* at Headingley was crucial for England to draw the Ashes series.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of IPL 2017, Ben Stokes had underwhelming IPL seasons in 2018 and 2019 and is due a big season in IPL 2020. In 34 IPL games, Stokes has scored 635 runs and has picked up 26 wickets. His all-round ability will be crucial for deciding the fate of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. After two back-to-back below par seasons, even Ben Stokes will be raring to go although he will miss the first week of the IPL due to national duties.

Riyan Parag had an impressive IPL 2019

Riyan Parag became the youngest player in the IPL to hit a fifty at just 17 years of age when he scored an impressive half century against the Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2019, the 18-year-old scored 160 runs in 7 matches at a decent strike rate of 126.98.

In a very short span of time, Riyan Parag has shown that he is ready to take the next big step in his career and become a regular in the Rajasthan Royals' middle-order. His variations with the ball also make him a handy all-rounder and he can partner with Shreyas Gopal to form an exciting spin attack for the Rajasthan Royals. From what he has shown in IPL 2019, this could well be a breakout season for Riyan Parag.

1.Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a fantastic Vijay Hazare Trophy and U19 World Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already created headlines in the cricketing fraternity with a fantastic first-class season followed by an amazing outing in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. The 18-year-old scored 564 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai, and in one of the games against Jharkhand, he scored a double century (203) in 154 balls, becoming the youngest cricketer to score a double century in List A cricket.

Jaiswal also had a fantastic U-19 World Cup where he scored 400 runs and was not dismissed below the score of 59, which is a brilliant achievement. He was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crores and has been termed as one of the most exciting U-19 players to watch out for. While there is a lot of competition for the opening slot in the Rajasthan Royals, how exciting a prospect would it be to see Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with Jos Buttler!