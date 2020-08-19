IPL 2020: 5 RCB players to watch out for

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to be staged in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have promised to deliver year after year but somehow underachieved every time.

Even after reaching three finals (2009, 2011 and 2016), RCB have missed out on that elusive maiden IPL title.

Despite having star names like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their ranks, RCB have never been able to win a single IPL title.

Almost every year RCB are considered favourites to win the title after looking at the squad they have picked after the auction.

This year too the franchise had made some exciting buys and look a strong team on paper. But there are five such players whose performances can make a huge difference to RCB's chances in IPL 2020. Let's take a look at those players.

5 RCB players to watch out for this IPL

Devdutt Padikkal had a brilliant 2019-20 domestic season

20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal had a fantastic domestic season last year and was impressive in the Ranji Trophy as well as in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 13 list A games that he has played, Padikkal has scored 650 runs at an average of 59.09.

Padikkal's numbers in the shortest format are even better. In the 12 T20s that he has represented Karnataka in, Padikkal has scored a mind-boggling 580 runs with a best score of unbeaten 122. He is a versatile player and can open with Aaron Finch at the top of the order or can also play at number three if Virat Kohli decides to open the batting for RCB.

A good IPL 2020 for him could really put him in national reckoning and he could be a dark horse for RCB in their bid to win their maiden IPL title.

RCB will be hoping for Dale Steyn to be at his terrifying best

Dale Steyn has been one of the most admired players for skipper Virat Kohli in the IPL. The speedster had spent his early years of the IPL with the Bangalore-based franchise and returned back in IPL 2019. However, he played only one game and unfortunately got injured and ruled out of IPL 2019.

But after having a decent stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Steyn looks as fresh as a daisy and is fit and raring to go. He has been a true IPL journeyman, having played 96 matches and picked up 92 wickets at a strike rate of 21.94 and an acceptable economy of 6.77.

His new ball partnership with Chris Morris will be crucial for RCB if they have to take early wickets and make use of the new ball.

3. Chris Morris

Chris Morris was roped in by RCB for a whopping INR 10 crores at the IPL 2020 auction

Chris Morris was one of the most exciting buys for RCB when they snapped him for a humongous ₹10 crore in the IPL 2020 auction. RCB have always missed that all-rounder who could come in to bat at the death and finish an innings. He also has the ability to bowl with both the new ball as well as at the death which is a huge plus for RCB.

The 33-year-old was one of the most important players for the Delhi Capitals and RCB will be hoping that he would be able to replicate his performance for them too.

He has picked up 69 wickets in 61 games and has scored 517 runs, showing his ability to use the long handle when needed. His all-round ability will surely be crucial to RCB's chances in this season of the IPL.

2. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers will again be crucial for RCB's chances this season

AB de Villiers has been one of RCB's most consistent performers over the years and has been a loyal servant of the franchise. His ability to change the face of the game in a matter of few balls and to play shots all round the park make him one of the best T20 batsmen ever.

De Villiers has scored 4935 runs in 154 IPL games at a brilliant average of 40 and a very high strike rate of 152 with 3 centuries and 33 half-centuries to his name.

The 36-year-old said in an interview that he was determined to win the title this year for skipper Kohli and if that is anything to go by, bowlers better beware because a storm is about to arrive.

1.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's form both as a skipper and as a batsman will determine RCB's fate in IPL 2020

Lastly, who else but RCB's talisman himself, Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper has been there with the franchise ever since the beginning of the IPL and is the heartbeat of this team. He wears his heart on his sleeve and wants to win every game that he plays.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 5412 runs from 177 matches at a great strike rate of 132 and an average of 38. He had an unbelievable season back in 2016 where he amassed 973 runs and scored 4 centuries.

But he was unable to take RCB over the line in the finals against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and that is the one thing he would desperately like to set right. Virat Kohli's form this season will determine whether RCB can win their maiden IPL title.