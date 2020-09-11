IPL 2020: 5 star performers from CPL 2020 who will be key to their team's hopes

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) reached its conclusion yesterday, and the tournament was highly memorable for various reasons.

The Trinbago Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, accomplished the impossible by remaining undefeated throughout the course of the competition, tallying 12 wins on the trot to claim their 4th CPL title. The St Lucia Zouks, captained by hometown boy Daren Sammy, gave a good account of themselves to finish as worthy runners-up.

The focus of the cricketing fraternity will now shift (if it has not already been on) the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which commences on the 19th of September.

Many CPL stars will play in the IPL come next week, and here, we take a look at 5 standout performers who will be crucial to their team's fortunes in the UAE.

#5 Nicholas Pooran

Pooran will be the backbone of the KXIP middle order in IPL 2020 [PC; KXIP Twitter]

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) star Nicholas Pooran scored 245 runs, including one hundred and one fifty, in CPL 2020 to finish as the fifth-highest run scorer. He will be one of the Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) most important players in IPL 2020.

KL Rahul's side have a host of Indian middle-order batsmen - Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal. But alongside franchise great Glenn Maxwell, Pooran will have a major role to play.

The southpaw will add variety to the KXIP batting lineup and his prowess in the T20 format, which he has proved on multiple occasions, will likely give him the nod ahead of his Indian teammates. Under a new captain, the team will look to qualify for the playoffs and then go on to win their first-ever IPL title.

#4 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir is still going strong for CSK

Imran Tahir excelled on the spin-friendly tracks in the West Indies, and with the wickets likely to play the same way in the UAE, he could be a handful in IPL 2020. The leg-spinner picked up 15 wickets in 11 games to finish as the third-highest wicket-taker, and conceded runs at an exceptional economy rate of 5.29.

In a strong Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spin attack, Tahir is the standout. with 26 wickets in IPL 2019, he claimed the Purple Cap, and is almost guaranteed to be one of the four foreigners that MS Dhoni fields this year.

We could see the South African mount a serious challenge for the highest wicket-taker accolade once again in IPL 2020.