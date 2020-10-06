IPL 2020: 5 things you need to know about SRH's latest signing Prithvi Raj Yarra

Sunrisers Hyderabad were dealt a huge blow when a hip injury ruled their primary right-arm fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL 2020. The Uttar Pradesh-based pacer had picked up the injury during his team's match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Kumar missed the subsequent match between SRH and MI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium before learning that he would no longer play in IPL 2020. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in uncapped left-arm seamer Prithvi Raj Yarra as Bhuvneshwar's replacement.

Even though the 22-year-old pace bowler does not possess as much experience as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he can prove to be a substantial addition to the SRH fast-bowling attack. Here are the five things you should know about Prithvi Raj Yarra before he plays his first game in IPL 2020.

5. IPL 2020 is not the first time Prithvi Raj Yarra has earned a contract from a franchise

Update 🚨



Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery!



#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020

Prithvi Raj Yarra had entered the IPL 2019 auction at a base price of ₹20 lakh, and Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for the base amount. The 2-time IPL winners handed him his maiden IPL cap against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-arm fast bowler played only two games for the Kolkata-based franchise in which he leaked 57 runs in five overs at a huge economy rate of 11.40. Subsequently, KKR dropped him from the playing XI and released him before the IPL 2020 auction.

4. David Warner is Prithvi Raj Yarra's only IPL wicket

Prithvi Raj Yarra 🧡 Mana Telugu Vadu Sir !



#SRH | @SunRisers | #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/h7SVemVRnu — TROLL SUNRISERS HATERS (@TrollSRHHaters_) October 6, 2020

As mentioned above, Prithvi Raj Yarra played his debut IPL game against his current IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-arm fast bowler dismissed the Orange Army's destructive opening batsman David Warner in that contest.

Batting first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a decent score of 159/8 on the board. The opening duo of Warner and Jonny Bairstow almost sealed the deal for the home team with a 131-run opening stand.

However, Warner had to depart to the pavilion at 67 after Prithvi Raj Yarra disturbed his stumps. In his next game against the Rajasthan Royals, Prithvi bowled a couple of wicketless overs.