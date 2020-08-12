IPL 2020: 5 unsold overseas players who would be missed

Preparations for the start of IPL 2020 are in full swing as both the organizers and the franchises are gearing up to move to the UAE, where the thirteenth edition of the tournament will be held.

The change in venues and playing conditions will certainly affect the game plans which the teams had. There are also a few overseas players who might've done well in these conditions but weren't bought by any franchise at the auction.

Let's now take a look at 5 unsold overseas players who will be missed this season.

5. Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting won the Man of the Match award for the IPL 2016 Final.

Man of the Match in the 2016 IPL final, Ben Cutting, who played for the Mumbai Indians in 2019, was released by the side ahead of the auction. The 33-year old all-rounder received no bids at the IPL 2020 auction and went unsold.

But now that the IPL is set to be held in the UAE, an acquisition of a player like him would've benefited many franchises. He can clear the boundaries with ease and play some crucial cameos in the death overs.

The right-handed batsman has scored more than 2000 T20 runs at a great strike-rate of 149.37. His bowling consists predominantly of cutters and slower balls, which would work very well in the wickets in UAE.

Having featured in over 150 T20s, his presence would add to the bench strength and experience of any IPL team, and he's one player who they would regret not buying.

Advertisement

4. Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite doesn't have that great an IPL record.

Carlos Brathwaite is remembered for his four sixes against Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup final, and perhaps for his fighting century against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. But barring those two contributions, the Caribbean all-rounder hasn't exactly lived up to his reputation. With only 181 runs and thirteen wickets from 16 IPL matches, it's understandable why he went unsold.

But the change in the venue for this season and some good form for Brathwaite might make franchises regret not bidding for him. He did well in the few opportunities he got playing for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2020, especially with the ball in hand.

The surfaces in the UAE might suit his style of bowling as he doesn't try to swing the ball much. He could also be a valuable addition to the middle-order of any team, given his six-hitting ability.

All in all, an experienced T20 cricketer like Brathwaite was unlucky not to find a bidder and could have certainly done well if bought at the right price.

3. Colin Munro

Colin Munro is the 4th best T20I player in the world.

Despite being one of the best T20 batsmen in the world, Colin Munro went unsold in the auction. The New Zealand opener was a part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018 but was released by the franchise ahead of this season. He didn't have that great of an outing with the franchise and was understandably released.

But the change in venue and Munro's good run of games before the pandemic might make franchises regret not raising the paddle for him. Munro had a good PSL 2020 for Islamabad United scoring his runs at an average of 35.42 and strike-rate of 147.61.

Munro is a clean striker of the ball and can find the fence with great ease. He's also a handy bowler with his medium-pace. Having played over 250 T20 matches, his experience and batting ability could have benefited many IPL sides.

2. Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram was forced to bat down the order in IPL 2019.

Proteas batsman Colin Ingram was among the biggest buys of the 2019 IPL Auction when he was signed by the Delhi Capitals for ₹6.4 Crore. But Ingram couldn't adapt to batting at No. 5 for DC and could score only 184 runs in 12 matches at strike-rate of 119.48. He was released by the Capitals ahead of the 2020 Auction, where he found no bidders.

But a player of his experience and skill could've certainly been a great acquisition at the right price. He's one of the best batsmen in PSL history and has plenty of experience batting in the UAE. He has played in 265 T20s and has scored over 6500 runs at an average of 30.12 and a strike-rate of 140.07.

Ingram's experience and knowledge of playing in such conditions would've been valuable to the IPL sides, and he will be missed this season.

1. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis has a decent IPL record.

It was surprising to see an in-form player of Evin Lewis' calibre going unsold, especially when many teams required openers. CSK especially, needed an opener after Watson and Rayudu failed to get going last season. Sides like KKR and RCB too were in the hunt for an opening batsman.

Lewis is a very aggressive batsman and makes use of the power play very well. He did well in IPL 2018, opening the batting for the Mumbai Indians. Even now, his stats in the T20s are brilliant. He has scored over 4200 runs, averaging 31, and scoring runs at a great strike-rate of 143.06.

He could've been a quality buy for any IPL franchise and he'll certainly be missed this season.