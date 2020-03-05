×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 5 youngsters to watch out for

Mohit Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 20:24 IST

The IPL trophy
The IPL trophy

The Indian Premier League has seen the birth of many stars right from its inception in 2008. Some names that you would remember right off of the top of your head would be Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah; these players came into the spotlight through the IPL and are now dominating world cricket.

For a majority of the others, the IPL has been a massive source of income. Earlier, the only cricketers that made a good amount of money were the national team cricketers. The domestic cricketers' main source of income would be tournaments like the Ranji trophy, apart from which they would have regular jobs.

These jobs would mainly be given by the companies for the players to represent them in corporate leagues. What the IPL has done for these cricketers is give them a good source of income, which ensures that they'd be able to focus on cricket without anything else getting in the way.

That in turn has helped churn out a finer league of cricketers and has also made domestic limited overs tournaments like the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy extremely competitive.

The IPL has also seen a multitude of rags-to-riches stories which not only warm your heart, but also make you want the cricketers to succeed. The biggest examples of this would be the Pandya brothers.

Coming from a life of poverty, Krunal and Hardik together showed that working hard and seizing the opportunity whenever it comes are enough to make a person jump to great heights.

The Pandya brothers
The Pandya brothers

On that note, here is a look at five youngsters for whom this IPL could be the stepping stone of success:

1) Tom Banton

The right-handed wicket-keeper impressed one and all down under in the Big Bash League, and he also made his international debut last month. While Tom Banton hasn't fully shown the damage that he's capable of doing in the international scenario yet, he has a strike rate of nearly 165 in the T20Is that he has played for England.

Advertisement
Tom Banton
Tom Banton

The right-handed dasher, who is quickly becoming well-known for his 360 range of shots, was able to score 223 runs in just seven innings (with a highest score of 64) in what was his debut BBL season. What was more shocking was Banton's strike rate, which was a whopping 177!

Any veteran batsman would wear these stats as a badge of honor, and this is a rookie who had played such a competitive league for the first time. The stats may be impressive, but what really made the 21-year-old a hot item in the auction was his wide range of shots and ability to manipulate the field.

Having been bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs. 1 crore, Banton would be eager to join the KKR camp where he would not only spend time with some of the best players in the world, but also get ample face time with his country's skipper Eoin Morgan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 05 Mar 2020, 20:24 IST
IPL 2020 Josh Philippe Tom Banton
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us