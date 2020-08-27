IPL 2020: AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn have lots to offer - RCB team director Mike Hesson

South African greats AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn are yearning to make vital contributions at the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite hardly having played international cricket, feels Royal Challengers Bangalore team director Mike Hesson.

While former South Africa captain de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018, fast bowler Dale Steyn has featured in just three T20Is this year. Both, however, continue to ply their trade in foreign T20 leagues.

AB de Villiers represented the Brisbane Heat in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) earlier this year, and won the 3TC Solidarity Cup with the Eagles in South Africa last month.

When quizzed about AB de Villiers, Mike Hesson quipped that the recently concluded 3TC Solidarity Cup showcased the quality the former possesses.

“So that [performance in the 3TC Solidarity Cup] certainly showed the quality of player he is. He’s had very, very good franchise tournaments around the world the last 12 months and he’s in good touch. Physically, he’s [AB de Villiers] feeling good and refreshed. And once again, he’s one of the few in the group that are absolutely chomping at the bit to get into training,” he said,

AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn will be integral to RCB

Former No.1 Test bowler Dale Steyn, who quit Tests in 2019 to continue playing the shorter formats, played for the Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and the Melbourne Stars in BBL this year.

“He’s developing his game. We saw different deliveries that he’s been able to develop over the last six months. So he’s certainly not ready to retire yet, certainly very keen to make a contribution this IPL,” the RCB team director said.

IPL 2020 will take place across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will start on September 19th with the final set to be scheduled on November 10th. All teams will undergo a three-week preparatory camp before the league kickstarts.