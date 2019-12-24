IPL 2020: Alex Carey will win a lot of games for Delhi Capitals, reckons Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes that Alex Carey will be very crucial for the side in this number four role that he has started to play in for Adelaide Strikers in BBL. He smashed a 24-ball 55 and Ponting was happy seeing this innings from the commentary box. He believes that Carey is an X-factor because he has not played in the IPL yet and this new role will suit both him and the team to do well.

“This role that he’s playing now is the exact reason he became so appealing to me and the Delhi Capitals,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“He’s a good player of spin, and he’s got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he’ll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year,” Ponting further mentioned.

Carey was snapped up by the Capitals for INR 2.4 crore in the auction and is also a suitable backup wicket-keeping option for Rishabh Pant. He is extremely excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals and is looking forward to learning more from Ponting and get the experience of playing IPL.

“I’ve got a big smile on my face thinking about it. It’s one of those tournaments you really want to be part of, as is the Big Bash, and I see those as probably the big two in the world,” Carey said.

“And I can’t wait to work with Ricky. Obviously, he’s the best in the world at what he does, so I’m very excited,” he added.