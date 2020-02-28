×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: All 8 franchises ranked by their brand value

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 23:34 IST

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

One of the most followed leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is commencing its 13th season on March 29. The frenzy of IPL is so addictive for the fans that millions of them tune onto their televisions every night during the action-packed season. But it is not only cricket that soars high in the skies but the businesses too - the fantasy leagues see record traffic, the media websites put out maximum content, the businessmen invest in a lot of ventures, and the TV ratings jump to completely different levels. 

When we talk about the business side of the league, a lot of money is made from the promotional and branding side as well. So the overall evaluation of the respective franchises also is of utmost importance for associated brands.

Let's take a look through the eight teams playing IPL season and tell you about their brand values (in INR), based on Duff & Phelps IPL Brand Valuation Report 2019.

#8 Rajasthan Royals | 271 crores

Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals

The Royals won the first edition of the IPL, but have been unsuccessful in lifting the trophy again. They are one of the teams whose brand value has fallen in the past year. They were valued at 284 crores in 2018, but it fell to 271 crores in 2019.

#7 Kings XI Punjab | 358 crores

KXIP
KXIP

Kings XI have never won an IPL trophy, but this does not affect their brand value because of the big names associated with the team. The team is valued at massive 358 crores.

#6 Delhi Capitals | 374 crores

Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals

After struggling for six years, the Delhi franchise changed its name, and it changed the fortunes for them. They not only reach the playoffs last season but are valued at handsome 374 crores.

Advertisement

#5 Sunrisers Hyderabad | 483 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have won the IPL once before in 2016. The Orabge Army has a brand value of 483 crores. Hyderabad based franchise Deccan Chargers (defunct and rebranded as SRH) won IPL in 2009 too.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore | 595 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

One of the most popular but disappointing teams in the league, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have no trophy to their name. The team is still has a brand value of 595 crores!

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders | 629 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the tournament twice - 2012 and 2014. They have a brand value of 629 crores.

#2 Chennai Super Kings | 732 crores

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led 3-time champs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been exceptional in terms of their performance almost every season. They have a massive fan base from all across India, and brand valued at 732 crores.

#1 Mumbai Indians | 809 crores

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

Having won the tournament four times, the Mumbai Indians are one step ahead of the CSK. They are a very famous side with a lot of Bollywood fan base as well. The brand value of the team is 809 crores.

Also see | 7 Indian cricketers with the most brand value over the years


Published 28 Feb 2020, 23:34 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us