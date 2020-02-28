IPL 2020: All 8 franchises ranked by their brand value

One of the most followed leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is commencing its 13th season on March 29. The frenzy of IPL is so addictive for the fans that millions of them tune onto their televisions every night during the action-packed season. But it is not only cricket that soars high in the skies but the businesses too - the fantasy leagues see record traffic, the media websites put out maximum content, the businessmen invest in a lot of ventures, and the TV ratings jump to completely different levels.

When we talk about the business side of the league, a lot of money is made from the promotional and branding side as well. So the overall evaluation of the respective franchises also is of utmost importance for associated brands.

Let's take a look through the eight teams playing IPL season and tell you about their brand values (in INR), based on Duff & Phelps IPL Brand Valuation Report 2019.

#8 Rajasthan Royals | 271 crores

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals won the first edition of the IPL, but have been unsuccessful in lifting the trophy again. They are one of the teams whose brand value has fallen in the past year. They were valued at 284 crores in 2018, but it fell to 271 crores in 2019.

#7 Kings XI Punjab | 358 crores

KXIP

Kings XI have never won an IPL trophy, but this does not affect their brand value because of the big names associated with the team. The team is valued at massive 358 crores.

#6 Delhi Capitals | 374 crores

Delhi Capitals

After struggling for six years, the Delhi franchise changed its name, and it changed the fortunes for them. They not only reach the playoffs last season but are valued at handsome 374 crores.

#5 Sunrisers Hyderabad | 483 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have won the IPL once before in 2016. The Orabge Army has a brand value of 483 crores. Hyderabad based franchise Deccan Chargers (defunct and rebranded as SRH) won IPL in 2009 too.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore | 595 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore

One of the most popular but disappointing teams in the league, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have no trophy to their name. The team is still has a brand value of 595 crores!

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders | 629 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the tournament twice - 2012 and 2014. They have a brand value of 629 crores.

#2 Chennai Super Kings | 732 crores

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led 3-time champs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been exceptional in terms of their performance almost every season. They have a massive fan base from all across India, and brand valued at 732 crores.

#1 Mumbai Indians | 809 crores

Mumbai Indians

Having won the tournament four times, the Mumbai Indians are one step ahead of the CSK. They are a very famous side with a lot of Bollywood fan base as well. The brand value of the team is 809 crores.

