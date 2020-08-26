IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu cautions Jagadeesan against his late-night workout 

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has cautioned fellow team member N Jagadeesan against having workout sessions late at night after the franchise's official Instagram handle posted a video of the 24-year-old working out in the UAE. Both players have arrived in the country ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The video shows N Jagadeesan working out in the backdrop of the famous Burj Khalifa with the caption:

“Pursuing perfection with the perfect view!”

Ambati Rayudu added a cheeky comment below the video, advising his teammate to think about his next-door neighbours while working out at 01:30 in the morning. He said:

“All this is great but wat bout the guy in the next room who wants to sleep? Lol 😂 plz not at 1.30 am jaggi bro.”

The players and support staff of CSK are currently quarantined in the luxury hotel, Taj Dubai.

Ambati Rayudu could be a key player for CSK in IPL 2020

Ambati Rayudu could play a key role for Chennai Super Kings at the top of the order. Although he did not have a great season last term, the 34-year-old was phenomenal in the 2018 IPL season. He was the top scorer for CSK with 602 runs at a strike rate of around 150.

The right-hand top-order batsman has been away from competitive cricket for some months now. He will certainly be aiming to do well in this IPL to once again appear in the radar of the national selectors.

The last time the Andhra batsman represented India in a one-day international was in March 2019. He hasn’t played international cricket since getting dropped from the 2019 World Cup.

After announcing his retirement in July 2019, Ambati Rayudu wrote to Prof. Ratnakar Shetty of the BCCI one month later, stating that he was once again ready to play all forms of cricket.