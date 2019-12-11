IPL 2020 Auction: 3 areas of concern for CSK and who they should target

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 23:54 IST SHARE

Chennai Super Kings

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings' team philosophy of backing a constant set was yet again in focus as the MS Dhoni-led side opted to let go of just six players ahead of the upcoming player auction set to take place in Kolkata on 19th December.

Having let go of foreign speedsters David Willey and Scott Kuggeleijn apart from Englishman Sam Billings and the Indian trio of Mohit Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi and Dhruv Shorey, CSK have just 5 slots to fill at the auction and have a purse worth ₹14.60 crores left to spend.

The Super Kings' biggest advantage is their strong Indian core, boasting of the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja among other big names. Needing to sign two overseas players from the player auction, expect the franchise to get into bidding wars for a few big names set to come under the hammer.

And, despite a run till the final last season, CSK might want to plug a few gaps in their squad, and in this article, we have a look at three areas they could be targetting and the players they will look to sign.

#3 Specialist foreign batsman

Shaun Marsh in action for KXIP

CSK have let go of Sam Billings ahead of the auction, and the only two specialist foreign batsmen they have in the side are Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Although they have a strong Indian contingent of Kedhar Jadhav, Raina, and MS Dhoni, they might want to pick someone who can play as a backup to Watson and Du Plessis.

With Jadhav and Raina also missing out on quality match practice and MS Dhoni having last played a T20 when he turned out for CSK against MI in the IPL 2019 final, one might wonder if the trio can still produce as finishers of the team.

Someone like David Miller or Shaun Marsh who will add experience to the side could be good picks, while England's Eoin Morgan has been in good form off late and can be backed to play the anchor's role.

1 / 3 NEXT