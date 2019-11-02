IPL 2020 Auction: 3 major strategies CSK must follow to build a formidable squad

Chennai Super Kings must embrace the 2020 IPL auction with a futuristic approach

The most consistent and one of the most popular IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings redefined the word 'comeback' last year on winning the 2018 IPL in a grand fashion at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Returning to the cash-rich league after two-year hiatus due to the alleged involvement of their owners in the spot-fixing scandal, the CSK players proved last year that age is just a number as far as the on-field performances are good. Their dominance continued this year as well, as MS Dhoni's men almost defended their title before losing to their fierce rival Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting final at Hyderabad by the narrowest margin of one run.

Thereby, the three-time winners not just lost the opportunity to defend their title for a record second time but also to lay hands on that glittering trophy for a record fourth time. Chennai had several areas of concern this year and the Men in Yellow will be looking to sort that out during the 2020 IPL auction which is to be held at Kolkata on December 19.

Let us now look at three strategies the Chennai management must follow before heading to 2020 IPL with a formidable squad.

#1 Retain the talented, uncapped Indian players who are in the squad

N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KM Asif

With the current squad's average age being 34, they must bring up the uncapped players in building the team for future as almost all top players including skipper MS Dhoni are well into their thirties. They must retain and give more opportunities to the six uncapped players who deserved more chances in the last two editions. Local lad and wicket-keeper batsman Narayan Jagadeesan who is a dependable opener across formats is the highest run-getter (1240 runs) in Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) history.

A consistent batsman in the domestic circuit, Dhruv Shorey emerged as the second-highest run-getter for Delhi in 2018-19 Ranji Trophy (363 runs in 7 matches) and in the recently concluded 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy (275 runs in 8 matches) apart from amassing 218 runs in 10 matches during the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kerala speedster KM Asif who played just two games in 2018 IPL, is one of the best wicket-taking fast bowling talents who can easily clock the 140-kph mark.

Haryana all-rounder Chitanya Bishnoi is a classy left-hand batsman and an equally good slow left-arm orthodox bowler. The 22-year-old top-order batsman from Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad who was bought ahead of 2019 IPL recently made headlines for scoring a century in India B's 108 runs win over India A at Ranchi on October 31st in the ongoing 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy.

Monu Kumar, the 24-year-old bowling all rounder from skipper Dhoni's hometown, Ranchi is an economical medium pacer apart from his lusty blows down the order. He was a part of the Indian Under-19 squad during the 2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup at UAE. All these talented, uncapped players who have got age and talent on their side, must be retained and given more chances so that they might go on to form the core of Yellow army in a few years.

