IPL 2020 auction: 3 unsold all-rounders from last year likely to get big bids

Chris Woakes

The players’ auction for the next edition of Indian Premier League, IPL 2020, will be held at Kolkata on 19 December. This is the first time that the IPL auctions will be held in Kolkata; all the previous auctions have taken place at Bengaluru.

Meanwhile the trading window, which is currently open, will close on 14 November. Every franchise has been allotted a total of Rs. 85 crore for the 2020 edition. Further, they also have an additional purse of Rs. 3 crore apart from the balance leftover from the previous auction.

Among the eight franchises, Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance with Rs. 8.2 crore, and Rajasthan Royals are in second spot with a balance of Rs. 7.15 crore. Third in the list are Kolkata Knight Riders, who have Rs. 6.05 crore left, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth with Rs. 5.3 crore. Of all the teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore the have smallest balance remaining in their purse - Rs.1.8 crore.

To make best use of their kitty, most franchises would want to have at least a couple of quality all-rounders in their squad. Here’s a look at three versatile players who went unsold at the IPL 2019 auction, but would be on the radar of most franchises this year

#3 Jason Holder

Jason Holder

One of the big names to go unsold at last year’s auction was West Indies skipper Jason Holder. While not in the league of the flamboyant Chris Gayle or the versatile Dwayne Bravo, Holder is a highly skilled all-rounder in every sense. It will be a surprise if he goes unsold this year as well.

Holder is naggingly accurate with the ball, which explains why he keeps getting crucial wickets. With the bat, he has the ability to get the big hits, although he has been forced to hold himself back often owing to West Indies’ weak batting resources.

Holder has 76 wickets to his name in 98 T20 matches at an average of 25.7 and a good economy rate of 7.66. With the bat, he has managed 704 runs at a strike rate of 124.16 with a best of 54.

Given an opportunity, Holder can definitely make an impact in the IPL. Apart from his all-round abilities, his captaincy skills could also come in handy.

