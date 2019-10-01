IPL 2020 Auction to be held in December

Suryesh M FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 86 // 01 Oct 2019, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

One of the biggest cricketing carnivals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for its upcoming edition. The preparations are on for IPL 2020 as it has been announced that the auction for the season will be held on 19 December 2019. This time, it will be Kolkata that will host the event instead of Bengaluru.

The background

Every year, all the franchises taking part in the IPL come together for an auction event to pick the players. Franchises usually leave out the players who they feel wouldn't be useful for them or they can acquire at a lower price. These players will be put back into the pool and will be up for the grabs.

Apart from these cricketers, several new and exciting prospects will be up for the takings.

The heart of the matter

On December 19, 2019, several players will fancy their chances of getting picked for this premier T20 tournament. However, this year's auction will be on a smaller scale as franchises can retain as many players as they'd like. There could be small changes to the squads in the one-day event. Next year, though, all the teams will have to gear up for the mega-auction.

It has been learnt that the trade widow before the IPL 2020 auction will close on November 14, 2019. All the teams taking part in the cash-rich league were given INR 85 crores to build their teams. In addition to the remaining balance that they have from last year, the teams have been given an additional INR 3 crores. This means that some of the players could shell big amounts at the auction table.

What's next?

Going into the auction, Delhi Capitals have got the biggest purse amongst all the teams as of now with INR 8.2 crores. Rajasthan Royals (INR 7.15 crores), Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 6.05 crores) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 5.3 crores) are the next three on the list. Kings XI Punjab (INR 3.7 crores), Chennai Super Kings (INR 3.2 crores), Mumbai Indians (INR 3.05 crores) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 1.8 crores) will have to spend wisely as they don't have much money left in their respective purses.

Also see - Live cricket score