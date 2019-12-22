IPL 2020 Auction: Virat Kohli glad with RCB's picks, Mike Hesson reveals RCB's strategy post-auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli revealed that he was pleased with the players picked by the franchise during the IPL 2020 auction as he looks forward to enjoying 'bold cricket' in the upcoming season. RCB purchased eight players including the likes of Chris Morris (₹10 crores), Aaron Finch (₹4.4 crores) and Dale Steyn (₹2 crores) in the auction held in Kolkata.

Kohli expressed his happiness with the squad and encouraged his teammates to give out their best performances in the upcoming season.

"I am very happy with the players that we have selected and really looking forward to the new season. We've had a lot of discussions on the structure and balance of the team and this looks like a good start for us."

"I believe it all comes down to every individual to give out their best performance during the league and to enjoy the best form of cricket by playing bold."

RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson expressed how he wanted to purchase players in the aim to give balance to the retained squad in the auction.

"We want a squad that can have balance and adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went."

"We wanted the majority of our overseas players to bring plenty of international experience in order to add and share knowledge with the exciting developing talents we already have at RCB. When we look at any overseas player to bring to RCB, it's not only about talent, but where else can they contribute."

RCB fared well in the auction, aiming to take care of death bowling woes of last year by adding pacers like Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Kane Richardson, and Dale Steyn into the squad. The management also purchased Australian opener Aaron Finch and Karnataka all-rounder, Pavan Deshpande.

Hesson expressed the ability of each player in the side, and what it could mean for the team moving forward in the upcoming season.

Chris Morris and Isuru Udana both provide all round packages being able to bowl at any time in the innings, especially death overs. Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn have the ability to take wickets in the Power Play and bring some hostility and experience to our attack.

We have picked a local talent in Pavan Deshpande who provides us batting cover, his power and flexibility where he bats is a very useful addition to the squad.

The runners up of 2009 and 2011, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win an IPL trophy in the 12 seasons played thus far. With such a balanced side heading into the upcoming season, RCB would be hoping to end its title-drought in 2020.