IPL 2020: BCCI delays announcement of schedule after multiple CSK members test positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has delayed the announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule after multiple Chennai Super Kings members, including Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar, tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the board has insisted that there isn’t any immediate danger to IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start on September 19.

A top BCCI source told Times of India:

“Adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation and there is no immediate threat to the tournament. But the announcement of fixtures has been delayed because of this development.”

In fact, CSK were the only team that had organised a conditioning camp in India before flying out to Dubai. It is understood that they went ahead with the camp despite BCCI officials expressing concerns and asking them to cancel the five-day event.

The CSK management had reasoned that the players needed to shake off the early jitters since the majority of the players are in their thirties. CSK had initially planned to reach the UAE on August 12.

A source said:

“There are many players who were coming from a long lay-off. The likes of MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina had played very little cricket even before the lockdown in March. That’s why CSK insisted on having the camp, to have a few extra days under their belt.”

CSK believe they will be fit to kickstart the league

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

CSK sources, though, are not looking at the camp as a mistake and insist that exposure to the outside world during flights or at the Chennai and Dubai airports could have led to the members contracting the virus.

CSK will not ask the BCCI to postpone their matches, provided no one else tests positive in the subsequent tests. Those who tested positive will need to self-isolate for 14 days and will need to return negative in two tests that are 24 hours apart. Only then can they join the team’s bio-secure bubble.

As per convention, last year’s finalists – MI and CSK – will feature in the tournament opener on September 19, and the Chennai giants believe that they will be up and running by then.