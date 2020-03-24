IPL 2020 | BCCI official feels last chance for IPL to begin is May first week

A BCCI official said that IPL could take a cue from the SA edition, a shortened event with 59 games played over 37 days.

The con-call between IPL franchises and the BCCI was called off earlier today.

A BCCI official said that IPL could take a cue from the SA edition, a shortened event with 59 games played over 37 days.

Amid the constant restlessness among cricket fans to see the best franchise cricket league take place, a BCCI official stated that IPL needed to begin by the first week of May for it to be organized. IPL 2020, which was postponed till April 15th due to the coronavirus outbreak, hit another roadblock earlier today as the con-call between IPL franchises and the BCCI was called off.

The BCCI official spoke to IANS and clarified that IPL 2020 needed to begin by the first week of May or else organizing the mega event won't be possible this year. He further stated that the organizers could take a cue from the South Africa edition, which was a shortened edition with 59 games played over 37 days.

“The latest we can wait is till the end of April. If the first game isn’t played by the first week of May then it will be almost impossible to have the league this year. Even if we have to wait till the end of April to follow all the procedures, we can take a cue from the South Africa edition and conduct the league successfully. If you remember, that was the shortest IPL with 59 games played over 37 days and we can do the same. But certain measures will have to be taken."

However, the official stated that public and player safety was the most important aspects being looked at right now. He also added that if at all IPL happens, it will have to stick to two or three stadiums with minimal traveling involved for players.

“You cannot travel around the country in such a scenario. If we get the necessary permissions, we will have to stick to a place like Maharashtra where we have three stadiums in Mumbai and a stadium in Pune. I am sure this will then help us ensure that teams not only get fresh wickets to play but also there is minimal travel involved. But before that, the government must deem it fit to organize tournaments. Public and player safety is the priority as the BCCI President has time and again said."