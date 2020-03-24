IPL 2020: BCCI postpone conference call with franchise owners

The BCCI had earlier suspended the IPL till April 15.

BCCI have now postponed a conference call with the franchise owners that was scheduled to discuss the way forward.

Having already suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cast further doubt on the tournament taking place this year by postponing a conference call with the franchise owners.

The conference call was scheduled to discuss the way forward for the IPL amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The glamour-filled tournament could be cancelled given the situation in the country. India is currently under lockdown until March 31 to counter the deadly outbreak.

“Humanity first, everything else comes second. The situation has not improved so there is no point in even talking about it. If IPL doesn't happen so be it," Kings XI Punjab owner, Ness Wadia, told PTI.

While the tournament was initially scheduled to begin on March 29, the IPL could realistically be cancelled this year due to the current crisis.

Wadia said he couldn’t think of the IPL right now, considering the war-like situation that the country and the world finds itself in.

"I can't even think about the IPL at this point. It is irrelevant along with everything else. The only thing which is relevant is in what we are living in and it is a world war three situation where we are fighting to help so many people," Wadia said.

While a cancellation seems inevitable, the BCCI seems to be deferring the announcement with the hope that things will improve in the near future.