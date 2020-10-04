IPL 2020: BCCI's ACU begins investigation after player reports corrupt approach

A fixing approach by an unidentified player has been reported in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While the concerned player's name has not been revealed, it is understood that the allegations are absolutely authentic, and the BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) has been put on high alert.

Ajit Singh, chief of the ACU and former DGP of Rajasthan Police, confirmed:

"Yes (a player has reported approach). We are tracking him. It will take some time."

Scandals are not uncommon to the IPL as the cash-rich league has been at the vanguard of controversy ever since its inception, with fans even calling it 'scripted' on numerous occasions.

'The IPL player who was approached immediately sensed that something was fishy': BCCI

A BCCI official said:

“The player who was approached immediately sensed that something was fishy. He had a suspicion and he immediately shared his concerns with the ACU. Every player, even those who have come from the U-19s, are well aware about each and every anti-corruption protocol.”

Although quarantine systems and bio-secure-bubbles have made it difficult to approach cricketers directly, it has been understood that the offer may have been made through social media. When asked about the same, Singh replied with a laconic "yes".

The IPL is in full swing in the UAE, picking off from where it left off in the previous season with the Delhi Capitals leading the way with 8 points. While the news comes across as a jolt to the players and public, IPL cricket will continue to flourish as the Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah at 15:30 IST in what is expected to be a high-scoring thriller.