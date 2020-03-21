IPL 2020 | BCCI to conduct meeting with franchises over conference call

Most of the Indian state cricket boards had shut down their offices and asked their employees to work from home instead.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to discuss the future of IPL 2020 over a conference call meeting with franchises next Tuesday. Earlier in the month, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league was postponed to April 15 from March 29 by the BCCI. The postponement was done in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the entire cricket community.

According to reports from TOI, a source stated ANI that any further advancements in the organization of IPL 2020 will be discussed at the conference call meeting scheduled for March 24. The source stated that having a meeting in person in a hotel wouldn't be feasible in the present virus crisis. Since the BCCI had asked their employees to work from home, conference call emerged as the best option. Most of the Indian state cricket boards had shut down their offices and asked their employees to work from home instead.

"BCCI and IPL franchises to have a conference call on coming Tuesday to discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020."

"BCCI office has closed so no meeting can be held there simiilarly no meeting can be held in the hotel so they have opted for a conference call."

The coronavirus crisis has also hit India hard, affecting 223 people. According to the Union Health Ministry, 23 have reportedly been cured of the infection.