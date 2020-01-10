IPL 2020: Best Mumbai Indians XI for the upcoming season

Chris Lynn

Defending champions Mumbai Indians look like the most balanced side going into IPL 2020. They have assembled a side with the right blend of young and experienced cricketers, which is an essential factor for being successful in T20 cricket.

Mumbai Indians created history last year by becoming the first team to win the IPL on 4 different occasions.

During the IPL player trade window, they procured the services of Trent Boult and Sherfane Rutherford to solidify both their batting and bowling departments. In the IPL 2020 Auction, their top picks were two Australians - Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Squad for IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

The MI management retained most of the core members of their team before the auction. They used the bidding process to further strengthen their squad by bringing in an explosive opening batsman like Lynn.

Now, let us take a look at the best possible combination for the Mumbai Indians team during the upcoming IPL season.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Chris Lynn

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn are set to open the innings for Mumbai Indians during the upcoming season. South African batsman Quinton de Kock partnered Rohit during the previous season, but he might make way for Lynn this time around.

The MI management will be hoping that the power-packed opening combination of Rohit and Lynn will provide their team with blazing starts upfront. Lynn is one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game, and is a renowned big hitter.

Suryakumar Yadav and De Kock will be the backup options for the opening role.

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya

Kieron Pollard

Suryakumar Yadav will bat at the crucial number 3 position in this line-up which is filled with attacking players. Ishan Kishan will play at No. 4 and will also handle the wicket-keeping duties. The southpaw is an exciting player capable of delivering match-winning performances with the bat.

Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers will round off the batting line-up. The batting positions of these three players will be decided according to the match situation.

Pollard will look to continue his good batting form and guide the team's middle order in the right direction. Hardik and Krunal will be the designated finishers in the line-up; they have been successfully playing this role for the team over the last few years.

Lower-order: Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Unarguably, Mumbai Indians possess the best bowling lineup in the league. The pace department will be handled by Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult. All the three are the spearheads of the bowling attacks of their respective nations.

Boult will provide the variety to the attack with his left-arm swing bowling. Bumrah and Malinga are adept at bowling well during the powerplay as well as the death overs.

Rahul Chahar will handle the spin bowling department along with Krunal. Hardik will be the sixth bowling option for the skipper.

The defending champions have all their bases covered, and it looks like they will be the favorites to retain the IPL trophy in 2020.

Best XI: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah