IPL 2020: Best of #MyIPLReel from KKR fans

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Owned by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, the Kolkata-based team have won the championship twice in the last 12 years.

Despite having some big names like Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Ishant Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Chris Gayle, Brad Hodge, Shoaib Akhtar, and others in their squad, KKR could not qualify for the semifinals even once during the first three seasons.

Subsequently, the team management formed a new team led by Gautam Gambhir. That change brought about a massive difference in the Knight Riders' fortunes as they won the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

Over the last 12 years, KKR have gained an enormous fan base. While one can say that a considerable portion of fans supports the team because of their owner, the Kolkata-based franchise have also won the hearts with their incredible performances on the field.

The Eoin Morgan-led team have won four of their eight matches in IPL 2020 so far. A solid performance in the remaining six encounters could guarantee them a place in the top 4.

KKR receive massive support from their fans at the Eden Gardens every year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the BCCI to conduct IPL 2020 behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the KKR fans have continued to show their support to the team via Instagram reels. Using the #MyIPLReel, the KKR fan army have shared some creative videos on the platform, and here are some of the best reels by KKR fans from the entertainment, food, dance, music, art, cricket, fashion, and makeup genres.

KKR Hai Taiyaar!