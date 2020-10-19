IPL 2020: Best of #MyIPLReel from KXIP fans

The Kings XI Punjab have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the 2008 season. They have participated in all 13 editions of the league.

The 2014 season has been the best one yet for KXIP, as the Mohali-based franchise made it to the tournament final. Unfortunately, they could not defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash.

Apart from that, they had finished in the Top 4 of the 2008 season. However, the last six editions of the tournament have not been too fruitful for KXIP as they have finished in the bottom half of the standings.

Intending to turn their fortunes around in IPL 2020, the team management assigned the captaincy to wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. Some great international cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Mahela Jayawardene, Adam Gilchrist, and Kumar Sangakkara have also captained this franchise in the IPL.

KXIP have gained an enormous fan base because of their aggressive playing style. Even when they play matches outside Mohali, they get a tremendous amount of support at venues across India. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow the BCCI to organize IPL 2020 in the country.

The United Arab Emirates is hosting the competition behind closed doors. However, the fans are still showing their support to KXIP by sharing some creative reels on Instagram. In the last few weeks, the KXIP fans have shared reels of entertainment, food, dance, music, art, cricket, fashion, and makeup genres.

Here are some of the best reels made by KXIP fans using the #MyIPLReel on Instagram.

KXIP fans rule Instagram with the #MyIPLReel

The Kings XI Punjab will be in action tomorrow night as they lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.