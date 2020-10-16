IPL 2020: Best of #MyIPLReel from MI fans

The Mumbai Indians hold the record for the most championship wins in the Indian Premier League. They have won four titles in the last 12 years and have made a magnificent start to their IPL 2020 campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

It is to be noted that the Mumbai-based franchise did not win a single title before the 2013 season but, in the last seven years, have added four trophies to their cabinet.

MI have won five of their first seven matches in IPL 2020 so far. They had not won a single game in the UAE during the 2014 season but Rohit Sharma's men have turned the tables this term.

Because of their excellent record in the IPL, MI have a massive fan base. They are one of only two teams to have over 5 million followers on Instagram. They receive enormous support from their home fans when they play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Unfortunately, fans are not allowed inside the stadiums this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the MI Paltan have continued to show their support to their favourite franchise via social media.

Instagram reels have gained much popularity in the last few months. Keeping up with the trend, MI fans have showcased their creativity on the platform by sharing some funny and relatable videos.

The #MyIPLReel has featured Instagram reels that are immensely entertaining, with MI fans continuing to show their support for their team using the hashtag. Here are some of the best reels under #MyMIReel.

Duniya Hila Denge Hum!

The die-hard MI fans

The Mumbai Indians will face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later tonight.