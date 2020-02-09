IPL 2020: Best XI for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will take the field this year to defend the coveted trophy of the Indian Premier League

The auctions are over and the teams are all raring to get onto the field. While some teams have backed experience, some have gone in with the younger players. But overall, every team looks very solid, and we are surely in for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League this year.

However, an interesting team to pick would be the defending champions and four-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians. While they have retained most of their players from 2019, they came out of the auctions with some recognised buys. So, the fans would be waiting to see whether these new additions walk into the XI or it is the triumphant MI side from 2019 that takes the field again this year.

The MI table at the auction was all smiles throughout the event, as they got what they wanted at pretty much the expected prices. Over and above the auction, acquiring the services of Trent Boult in a trade and then getting Chris Lynn at just ₹2 crore were mere steals.

However, with adequate fire-power at the top, does Lynn wait in the wings or walk into the XI? This is a question which will be answered only when MI takes the field in their first match of the season.

As of now, this is what the strongest XI might look like for the team that defends the IPL trophy this year.

Openers: Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav

This is arguably the safest and the go to pair of openers for the Mumbai Indians

Following the famous saying of 'why mend something that is not broken', MI would most probably play an unchanged pair of openers in this season as well. Quinton de Kock had been phenomenal at the top in 2019, scoring 529 runs in 16 games, becoming the highest run-getter for the Mumbai. He has earned the right to walk into the XI. The South African was so good, that his performance forced the MI think tank to decide against the retention of their back-up opener, Evin Lewis.

On the other end of the pitch will be Suryakumar Yadav. The second-highest run-getter for Mumbai, Yadav scored 424 runs in 16 games, at a healthy strike-rate of over 130. Given his performance in the previous IPL and the scintillating form he has been carrying throughout the domestic season thereafter, makes him an obvious choice at the top.

However, keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, we might see the skipper, Rohit Sharma taking the guard first-up, pushing Yadav to no.3.

