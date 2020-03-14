IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings bid adieu to MS Dhoni after IPL postponement

Sayantan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

MS Dhoni and Co. are set to depart as training has been suspended

Chennai Super Kings recently shared a video featuring the departure of skipper MS Dhoni. In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming IPL has got postponed till April 15. Since the cash-rich tournament got postponed by a fortnight, the Chennai-based franchise decided to suspend training sessions until further notice.

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

In the video shared by the official CSK account on social media, Dhoni can be seen signing autographs and spending time with fans. The 38-year-old was supposed to take a break and return ahead of Chennai’s first match against Mumbai Indians on March 29. However, Captain Cool has decided to extend his break due to the postponement of the league.

Smart move nanba. #WhistlePodu for April 15. Stay safe. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/nasVAPtXeY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, India’s home series against South Africa has been called off as well. The Men in Blue were set to take on the Proteas in the remaining two games after the series opener was washed out in Dharamshala.

Not too long back, Dhoni put on a robust show, scoring 123 off 91 balls in a practice game. Ever since the former India skipper joined the team for training, the frenzy surrounding his return to the field has only increased with each passing day.

But, with the postponement of the league, fans will have to wait some more to see Captain Cool back in action!