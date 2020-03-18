IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has a kickabout at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to share a short clip of their captain, MS Dhoni, playing football.

Dhoni has, however, has already returned to his home town Ranchi.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed until the 15th of April. This naturally was followed by the teams calling off their respective training camps until further notice. However, Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to share a short clip of their captain, MS Dhoni, having a kickabout with members of the club's staff at Chepauk. The caption of the tweet read,

"With every major sporting event getting postponed, here's a super crossover, #Thala Dhoni footballing with his mates at #AnbuDen. #WhistlePodu"

The Indian ace looked nonchalant with his touches of the ball and the 30-second clip ends with a comical fall from one of the players in an attempt to control a pass coming his way. Dhoni has, however, has already returned to his home town Ranchi.

The video as posted by CSK's official handle can be found here:

The former Indian captain arrived earlier in March for the camp amid much fanfare but it was all in vain given the current state. There have been discussions going on with regard to the fate of the upcoming IPL season and whether or not a full tournament is possible. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly even suggested the possibility of a 'truncated' season due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Should the season resume as planned, Dhoni would be set to take charge of the Super Kings for the 11th season, having already led them to three titles and five second-place finishes. The iconic keeper scored 416 runs in his 15 games last year at an incredible strike rate of 134.6.