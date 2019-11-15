IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings release five players ahead of auction

Chennai has made major changes to their team by releasing as many as five players

Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that they have released five players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 auctions. which will take place next month on the 19th of December. Chennai finished the last season as the runners-up, when they lost to Mumbai Indians in the final of the tournament. The players released by CSK are Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey, and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

The Super Purse available for the 5 Lions at the 2020 Auction! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/K9e2zInGUj — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2019

All eight IPL teams were given until 14th November to decide on the players they want to release ahead of the new season. Chennai Super Kings had already hinted at releasing five players for the upcoming auctions.

Sam Billings played just 11 matches for CSK over the past two seasons and failed to have a significant impact on the team. His only memorable contribution was his match-winning knock of 56 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.

Mohit Sharma was signed by CSK in the IPL 2019 auctions. The right-arm fast bowler suffered a major injury and only played a single game for CSK in the tournament. Chennai would have expected a lot more from the man who won the purple cap playing for CSK in 2015.

Dhruv Shorey was signed by Chennai in 2018, however, due to high competition in the team, Shorey only played two games for Chennai over the past two IPL seasons. The Delhi man has been released after that dismal run.

David Willey featured in three games for Chennai in IPL 2018 before picking up an injury. In the next edition, Willey once again injured himself and was ruled out for the whole tournament.

Another released player, Chaitanya Bishnoi did not play at all for the Chennai Super Kings.

By releasing five players, Chennai Super Kings have added 8.4 crore to their IPL 2020 auction budget, which now stands at 14.6 crore. Chennai would be looking to use the additional money in trying to replace the released players and fill in the loopholes present in the squad.

All the released players will go back to the auctions which will take place in Kolkata next month.