IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings release Sam Billings before the auction

Sam Billings joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

The runners-up of IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings, have ended their association with English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction. Billings now enters the auction pool and goes under the hammer on 19th December in Kolkata.

Chennai Super Kings had acquired the services of Sam Billings in 2018 when they signed him up for his base value of ₹1 Crore. The Englishman played 10 games for Chennai in 2018, aggregating 108 runs at an average of 13.50.

Even though his numbers were not up to the mark, his Man of the Match performance in a league match against Kolkata Knight Riders safeguarded his position in the squad for the next season. In IPL 2019, the 28-year-old could play only a solitary match before a shoulder injury ruled him out of the tournament.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror first, the three-time champions have done away with Billings and the former Delhi Capitals player will be a part of the approaching auction. Since the Englishman has a superb record in T20s, the other franchises may look to purchase him in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings already have two wicket-keeping options in MS Dhoni and Narayan Jagadeesan. Hence, the team management has freed up a crucial overseas spot in the side by releasing Billings.

Tom Banton may replace Billings at CSK

Earlier, reports had emerged that Chennai Super Kings have shown interest in recruiting Tom Banton for IPL 2020. Now that they have released Billings, it will be intriguing to see whether or not they get the 21-year-old Englishman in the auction.