IPL 2020: Chris Morris is a 'special talent' who can change the game with the bat and the ball, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has lauded his Proteas and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Chris Morris, calling him "a special talent". Unlike the typical fast bowlers of the yesteryears, De Villiers feels that Morris is a natural ball-player with the all-round capability to change games.

Apart from being excellent with the ball in the powerplay as well as in the death overs, Chris Morris is also an explosive batsman and a gun fielder. De Villiers feels that this makes him one of the most effective cricketers in the T20 format.

The wicket-keeper batsman reflected on Chris Morris’ all-round ability in a column that he wrote for Hindustan Times.

“He is a special talent. The history of cricket suggests the typical fast bowler usually bowls fast but can’t do much else—can’t bat, can’t field and can’t play other sports. Chris is different. A fast bowler who restricts batsmen at the start and end of the innings, a hard-hitting batsman who scores quickly in the middle-order and an excellent fielder, he’s the kind of player who has the ability, with ball and bat, to change the course of the game.”

‘Chris Morris will bring balance to the RCB side’: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers reckons that Chris Morris will bring about a much-needed balance to the RCB side. He brings in the wicket-taking option and a solution to the death bowling woes of the team. His ability to score quick runs with the bat will also be vital.

De Villiers said:

“He has the ability to bring balance to our team for the remainder of the tournament—not only bowling in the power play and at the death but also scoring quick runs when required.”

Chris Morris missed out on RCB's initial IPL 2020 games with an injury. He was finally able to take to the field on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings and made an immediate impact with the figures of 3 for 19 in 4 overs.

He will once again be seen in action on Monday when RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

