Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has backed three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to emerge victorious at IPL 2020. He feels that the bowling line-up of the Southern franchise is ideal for the conditions in the UAE.

CSK finished as runners-up in the 2019 edition of the IPL. They will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of IPL 2020 on 19th September.

“They (CSK) are up there. I have picked them to win and I think CSK have a good chance because of their spin attack,” Brett Lee said on Star Sports.

The 43-year-old pointed out the variety in the spin department as the factor which gives CSK an advantage over other teams.

“With Santner, Jadeja needs to step up and be the no.1 spinner and CSK have got great variety and none of the spinners are same, so they are at an advantage for the conditions in the UAE as the tournament progresses.”

CSK have wrist-spin options in Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma. And Kedar Jadhav can put in some overs of right-arm finger spin. Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and R Sai Kishore provide them options with left-arm spin as well.

Brett Lee is confident MI will finish in the top four at IPL 2020

Brett Lee is confident about Mumbai Indians finishing in the top-four. He pointed out the balance in the team and power-hitting ability as their strength.

"They have to be. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad. Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four,” Lee said on MI's IPL 2020 chances.

Brett Lee has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. He has 25 scalps from 38 matches in the tournament.