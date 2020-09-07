IPL 2020: CSK's predicted playing XI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally revealed the schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today.

The season opener will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK, who have suffered a series of misfortunes in the lead-up to IPL 2020, started training mere days ago, more than a week after all other franchises.

However, MS Dhoni's men have two weeks to prepare for the marquee clash, which is scheduled for the 19th of September. Ahead of the tournament, in which CSK will attempt to secure their 4th IPL title and pull level with Rohit Sharma's men as the most decorated side in history, we attempt to predict CSK's ideal playing XI.

CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2020

Note: All players from England and Australia have been assumed to be available, with no official word yet regarding their participation in the first few games of IPL 2020.

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay could be the man to step up to the plate in Suresh Raina's absence

Perhaps the most difficult decision to make for CSK is how to replace their vice-captain Suresh Raina, who has withdrawn from IPL 2020. The most prominent name doing the rounds is Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the young batsman is entirely untested at the IPL level and also recently positive for COVID-19.

The safe option for CSK would be to replace Raina with Murali Vijay, who is undoubtedly one of the team's best-ever players. The Tamil Nadu batsman has warmed the bench in the IPL recently, but this year's tournament might see him make a much-awaited return.

The second opening slot could be a straight toss-up between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, and this is a really tough one to call. While the former has played a couple of crucial knocks in the IPL finals of 2018 and 2019, he hasn't quite set the world on fire in the league stage.

This, along with the fact that Du Plessis has played with Vijay in the past, could see Watson relegated to the bench.