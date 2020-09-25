IPL 2020 CSK vs DC: CSK's best overseas combination

The experienced Chennai Super Kings will clash with the young Delhi Capitals on 24th September in the 7th match of Dream 11 IPL. Both teams had contrasting fortunes in their most recent outings. While CSK was outplayed by a fluent Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals prevailed in a Super Over against the Kings XI Punjab. Both the teams will be hoping to get two precious points under their belt in their IPL campaign.

Chennai Super Kings will aim to rejig their batting order and playing 11 from now on in this IPL. The speciality of MS Dhoni's men is that they back their players to come good.

Nevertheless, with the possible return to form of one of their core players, CSK would most likely make a change in their next match. In this article, we look at the four ideal overseas players that should feature in the game against DC.

1. Faf du Plessis

On-song [Pc: Timesofindia.indiatimes.com]

Faf du Plessis has been the best player for CSK in this year's IPL so far. With scores of 58* (44) against Mumbai Indians and 72 (37) against Rajasthan Royals, Faf has displayed that he is a multi-faceted batsman. He anchored the chase to perfection when chasing a target of 163, and went ballistic when the target was 217.

Faf du Plessis is currently second in the race for the Orange Cap this IPL. He has proved to be equally effective in the field as he has executed numerous catches near the boundary line.

There is no reason, save for injury, that Chennai would even consider replacing him for the next IPL match.

2. Shane Watson

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson may be operating as a specialist opener nowadays, but that is still enough for him to earn a spot in the playing 11. While he failed to get going against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 4 (5), he came back strong against the Rajasthan Royals.

When the Chennai Super Kings required a strong start, Shane Watson raised his hand and provided just that. After taking a few balls to settle in, the 39-year-old rewound the clock with some clean hitting. Rahul Tewatia castled the veteran when he tried to up the ante. Still, Shane Watson hit four glorious sixes on his way to 33 (21).

Chennai Super Kings will be hoping that this is just the trailer and hope that there is a big knock right around the corner in this IPL.

3. Dwayne Bravo

Return to provide balance? [Pc:Scroll.in]

Chennai Super Kings have always boasted of a well-balanced line-up. A big reason for this is the presence of their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The 34-year-old West Indian has, however, missed the previous few matches due to injury.

Fortunately for Chennai fans, Dwayne Bravo might make his comeback sooner rather than later. Dwayne Bravo will be up for contention in the match against DC, confirmed Stephen Fleming.

Lungi Ngidi will most likely miss out due to this. While the pacer has picked up four wickets, his economy is a staggering 11.75. Bravo is renowned in the IPL for his ability to stem the flow of runs. His wily variations will fit perfectly in the sluggish Dubai Stadium. Pair this up with the fact that Bravo is very handy with the bat, and it is a no-brainer that he is an obvious pick.

All he needs to do is be fit.

4. Sam Curran

A new star in yellow[Pc: Indiatoday.com]

In a settled CSK line up, Sam Curran has proven that he does not belong on the bench. Sam Curran has also displayed that he possesses the rare X-factor. The all-rounder has scored 35 runs off just 12 balls in IPL 2020 so far. With a staggering strike rate of 291.66, Sam Curran has proven that he can hang with the best in the IPL.

If that was not enough, he also impressed with the ball. The English all-rounder has picked up four crucial wickets (including those of Steven Smith and Quinton de Kock) at a miserly 7.62.

With all-round figures such as these, Sam Curran is on a fast-track to becoming one of the Chennai Super Kings' mainstays in the IPL.