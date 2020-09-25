IPL 2020: CSK vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 7

After losing their last match against the Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai Super Kings will look to return to winning ways when they cross paths with the Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2020.

While Chennai lost their match to Rajasthan, Delhi snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punjab. Delhi's top order collapsed in the first game, and captain Shreyas Iyer will expect a better show from Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer in the team's second fixture of IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings' batting order is not so firm in IPL 2020, primarily because of Suresh Raina's absence. Ambati Rayudu stepped up and delivered the goods in the game against Mumbai Indians, but he was not 100% fit to play against Rajasthan. The team management will hope that Murali Vijay and Shane Watson bring their 'A' game to the table.

Delhi and Chennai have been a part of the IPL since 2008, and here's a look at their head-to-head record before their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Stats

Leg breaks from one end, googlies from another 🔥



Imagine @Sandeep25 and @MishiAmit bowling in tandem in the #Dream11IPL 😍#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/z8gGUOZt3C — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 24, 2020

Chennai Super Kings leads Delhi Capitals by 15-6 in terms of the head-to-head record. The two teams battled thrice in the last season, with Chennai emerging victorious in all three games. Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, and Faf du Plessis played match-winning knocks for Chennai in their three victories against Delhi.

Speaking of their matches outside India, both teams beat each other once in South Africa during the 2009 season. Besides, Chennai Super Kings had crushed Delhi Capitals by 93 runs in their only match that took place in the UAE. The Super Kings scored 177/7 in the first innings, while Delhi could only manage 84 runs.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

From the current squad, MS Dhoni has been the most successful batsman for CSK in matches against Delhi. The skipper has led his team from the front by scoring 529 runs. Rishabh Pant has scored 185 runs in games between CSK and DC, the most for among the current Delhi batsmen.

Dwayne Bravo has scalped 13 wickets for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi, while Amit Mishra holds the record for scalping the most wickets (9) for Delhi in fixtures against CSK. Both Bravo and Mishra have not played a single game in IPL 2020 so far.