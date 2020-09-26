IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: Player Ratings

Match 7 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC).

After being put in to bat by MS Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw's fluent fifty took DC to a solid total of 175/3 on the pitch that didn't have much in it for the bowlers. In response, CSK never got going and fell to a 44-run defeat.

Here are the player ratings from the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: CSK Player Ratings

Watson got out off Axar Patel for the 6th time in the IPL [PC: iplt20.com]

Murali Vijay: 2/10

Vijay struggled with his timing yet again, and his place in the team is really in question. The Tamil Nadu opener seems very low on confidence, and time is fast running out for him, especially given the careless manner of his dismissals.

Shane Watson: 3/10

Watson has historically struggled against Axar Patel, and the same trend continued as he holed out in the deep off a rank short ball. The Australian has promised much without any end product, and his form will be a concern for CSK.

Faf du Plessis: 6.5/10

Du Plessis was once again the only CSK batsman to offer some resistance as his 35-ball 43 briefly steadied the ship. However, the South African also struggled with his timing and was dropped in the deep by Shimron Hetmyer.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 2/10

To put it simply, Gaikwad didn't look like he belongs at the IPL level. The youngster is on the back on a prolific domestic season, but hasn't shown a tinge of promise in the past two games. He will probably be sacrificed when Rayudu returns.

Kedar Jadhav: 4.5/10

Jadhav scored 26 off 21, but didn't really strike at the rate that was required at the time. The all-rounder's range of strokes has been very limited of late, and he seems to be struggling to put even the bad balls away.

MS Dhoni: 3.5/10

For the second game in a row, Dhoni pushed himself too far down the order in a tall chase. The CSK captain came in to bat with under 5 overs to go, and scored 15 off 12 balls. His form and apparent lack of confidence are worrying signs for CSK.

Sam Curran: 7/10

Curran was the most economical CSK bowler on the night, conceding 27 runs in his 4 overs while picking up 1 wicket. The 22-year-old received promotions in the previous games, but came in at No. 8 in this one with mere balls left in the innings.

Piyush Chawla: 6.5/10

Chawla had a difficult start to this game as he was far too short in his first over, but came back strongly to dismiss both openers in the space of two overs. The leg-spinner's confidence must have been boosted by this performance after the drubbing he received at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals.

Ravindra Jadeja: 4/10

Jadeja was the worst of the CSK bowlers, and was far too predictable without any turn on offer. The all-rounder needs to take a cue from Axar Patel, who has excelled in the same conditions. He scored 12 off 9 towards the end of the CSK innings before being dismissed off the final ball.

Deepak Chahar: 4.5/10

This wasn't one of Chahar's better games in a CSK shirt as he bowled at least one loose delivery in every over. With not much swing on offer, the Rajasthan pacer ended up with figures of 0/38 in his 4 overs.

Josh Hazlewood: 7.5/10

Hazlewood was superb in the powerplay as his first 2 overs went for just 7 runs, and although he did bowl a couple of loose deliveries at the death, his performance was highly encouraging. The Australian may not have too many variations, but his unrelenting accuracy caused the DC batsmen all sorts of problems.