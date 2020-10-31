CSK vs KXIP: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The last weekend of the group stage of the Indian Premier League (ISL) is here and it is crunch time for many teams. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the last league game for both teams. CSK is out of the playoffs race but it is a must-win game for KXIP, who will aim to continue in the tournament.

There are a lot of permutations and combinations surrounding the points table but the task for KXIP is to first win the game against CSK so they have a chance of making it to the playoffs. CSK damaged KKR’s chances of booking a spot in the playoffs and will aim to do same against KXIP.

A lot will be riding on this game as KKR and RR fans will also be eagerly watching to see how the result impacts their teams. It will be a cracking contest when these two teams face each other on Sunday afternoon.

CSK vs KXIP match details

Date: 01st November (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

CSK vs KXIP weather forecast

There is no chance of rain during the game but the temperature will be pretty high in Abu Dhabi. The weather tends to get a bit cooler in November, but this being an afternoon game, it will still be difficult for the players. The temperature will be in the mid and high 30s during the game.

CSK vs KXIP pitch report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has looked like a good batting wicket in the last 5-6 games. We have seen scores of around 180-190 runs being chased at this venue. It might be slightly on the slower side in the afternoon but the team winning the toss might choose to chase as the chasing teams have won at this venue on most occasions.

CSK vs KXIP predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings are playing their last game of the season as they have failed to qualify for the playoffs. Some of their players like Shane Watson and Imran Tahir might not return to the team next year so we might see them for the last time on Sunday.

Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), N Jagdeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP lost their last game but they were duet to lose one at some point as they had won five in a row. Even though they lost, the team won’t make many changes in the starting XI as their combination has worked for them for most of the season.

If Mayank Agarwal is fit, we might see him opening the batting and Mandeep Singh will probably be pushed lower down the order in the place of Deepak Hooda.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs KXIP match prediction

It is a must-win game for Kings XI Punjab and they are also in good form when taking into account their last 5-6 games. They should be able to win against Chennai Super Kings, which will give them a good chance to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK vs KXIP TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP