CSK vs MI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report 

The points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) has set up a thrilling contest for the top four positions. The contenders for tomorrow’s game, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will have their priorities in order when the two teams face each other.

In a match that will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai, the Mumbai Indians will be desperate to seal a victory that can propel them to the pole position in the table, momentarily shrugging off Delhi and Bangalore.

MI are currently on 12 points with 6 victories and 3 losses. In their last game, they crafted a resonating showdown against Kings XI Punjab but fell short when Punjab thumped them in the second Super Over.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, has been rooted to the bottom of the points table. In their last game against Rajasthan, Jos Buttler single-handedly tamed a soaring Chennai. With six points from 10 games, Chennai will be desperate to secure a crucial victory against Mumbai.

CSK vs MI match details

Date: 23rd October (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai

CSK vs MI weather forecast

With rain being taken out of the equation, the players are going to feel the scorching heat on the day as temperatures are going to range between 35 to 40 degrees Celcius.

CSK vs MI pitch report

The pitches in UAE have seemed like a paradise for the bowlers, and fast bowlers, specifically, have done more damage given the roughening of the track in the latter stage of the day.

The dew factor will definitely be present but the surface in Sharjah will be a balanced one and the smaller boundaries will give some leeway to the batting side.

CSK vs MI predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai will most likely name an unchanged side against the Mumbai Indians. However, Kedhar Jadhav will probably be given a final warning.

The veteran has been downright poor in this year's tournament and has been nothing but a liability to the side. The focus will also be on Dhoni after the former Indian captain has struggled so far in the fray.

Predicted XI: Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Cap) (WK), Kedhar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma

Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai are unlikely to make changes to their squad with most of the team experiencing sublime form. Pollard and De Kock have been the pick of their batting aces while Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have led the bowling unit extremely efficiently.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK vs MI match prediction

The last time these two sides clashed in the IPL 2020 opener, Mumbai was defeated comprehensively. Chennai had a rock in the form of Ambati Rayudu, who did a lot of damage for the Yellow Army.

However, the situation has changed and Mumbai have climbed up to the third position in the table with some overwhelming performances. The Men in Blue are favorites to win the game.

CSK vs MI and TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP