IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB: 4 closest encounters

IPL's 'Southern Derby' between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to take centre stage in Match 25 of Dream 11 IPL. The two teams share arguably the most intense rivalry in the IPL with the South Indian giants always looking to one-up the other.

In recent times, CSK has clearly had the wood on RCB in the IPL. The team from Chennai have won seven of their last eight encounters, with RCB claiming the last match by a single run. In 12 years of the IPL, CSK have claimed victory over RCB 15 times whereas RCB have managed just eight wins. One match ended in no result.

With bragging rights, two crucial points, and pride at stake, the emotions surrounding this match will be at an all-time high.

Before MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli lead their troops out onto the field, here is a look at some of their epic IPL encounters from the past:

4. Match 24, IPL 2018: CSK beat RCB by 5 wickets (Two balls to spare)

Final scores:

RCB: 205/8 (20 overs)

CSK: 207/5 (19.4 overs)

RCB rode on cracking half-centuries from South Africans Quinton de Kock (53 from 37) and AB de Villiers (68 from 30) to post a mammoth 205/8 in their 20 overs.

During the chase, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina fell during the powerplay as RCB looked to be en route to a massive win. But then MS Dhoni (70* from 34) stepped onto the field and turned the game on its head.

The CSK skipper hit a single four and seven towering sixes as he wrestled RCB out of contention. Ably supported by Ambati Rayudu (82 from 53), MS Dhoni displayed why he is regarded as one of the best finishers of the modern game.

3. Match 13, IPL 2012: CSK beat RCB by 5 wickets (0 balls to spare)

Decimation [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

RCB: 205/8 (20 overs)

CSK: 208/5 (20 overs)

Your eyes do not deceive you. Same scores, same result, different season. Chris Gayle's 68(35) and Virat Kohli's 57(46) propelled RCB to a daunting 205/8. The Bangalore franchise's total would have been higher if not for Doug Bollinger's (24/3) splendid bowling performance.

RCB would have felt they had the match won at one point. CSK needed 43 runs from two overs with Albie Morkel just having walked out to bat.

Virat Kohli was asked to bowl the 19th over, and it is safe to say the over did not go his way. It read: 4, 6, 4, 6, 2, 6. Albie Morkel plundered 28 runs off the penultimate over of the innings as CSK came from out of nowhere to hand RCB another heartbreak.

2. Match 16, IPL 2013: CSK beat RCB by 4 wickets (one ball to spare)

Win from outta nowhere [Pc: Skysports.com]

Final score:

RCB: 165/6 (20 overs)

CSK: 166/6 (19.5 overs)

Of all the heartbreaks that have been featured in IPL, this one probably takes the cake.

RCB had won, they were celebrating until their attention went to the umpire signalling a no-ball. Victory turned to defeat for Virat Kohli's men as the sea of yellow at Chepauk erupted in cheers.

Despite noteworthy performances from both sides, this match will forever be remembered for its climax. The game swung like a pendulum between the two teams. Needing 16 from the final over bowled by RP Singh, Ravindra Jadeja hit ten off the first two balls to swing the match back in CSK's favour. RP Singh fought back and conceded just four runs from the next three balls to reduce the equation to two needed from the final delivery.

Jadeja top-edged it down third man's throat as RCB seemed to have clinched the contest. The umpire, however, had seen RP Singh considerably overstepping the line and signalled a no-ball. In a span of ten seconds, RCB had gone from celebrating a thrilling victory to swallowing a disastrous loss.

1. Match 39, IPL 2019: RCB beat CSK by 1 run

Hola captain[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

RCB: 161/7 (20 overs)

CSK: 160/8 (20 overs)

If you are an RCB fan and have managed to sit through this article documenting your miseries, here is some respite for you.

In the most recent match between the two teams, Parthiv Patel's 53(37) allowed RCB to score a competitive 161/7. Going by past records, it felt like RCB were woefully short of where they would have liked to be.

But RCB has recently inducted Dale Steyn into their ranks, and the South African pacer was ravenous. He accounted for Shane Watson and Suresh Raina's wickets with back-to-back deliveries in the very first over to give RCB the early advantage. RCB kept pegging CSK back with wickets and would have felt comfortable if not for an old nemesis who stood in their way: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (84* from 48).

26 runs were needed in the final over. Umesh Yadav had the ball against an on-song MS Dhoni: 4, 6, 6, 2, 6. From 26 needed in the final over, the equation was brought down to two required from the last ball. RCB fans had seen this story before. Just when it looked like RCB had managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory yet again, Parthiv Patel affected a run-out in the final delivery to hand RCB an improbable one-run victory.

CSK and RCB have a long season ahead of them in Dream 11 IPL and two points will go a long way in helping them in their respective campaigns. But the two points up for grabs in this match carries a lot of significance, and both teams will know it as they step out to renew their rivalry.