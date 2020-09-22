IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Preview, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begun their season on a winning note as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a tight run-chase in the opening match of IPL 2020.

CSK's bowling-attack was able to contend the Mumbai Indians' star-studded batting line-up. On the batting front, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu paced the innings brilliantly with some much-needed fireworks by Sam Curran in the end.

CSK will next face Rajasthan Royals, who will be without two of their key players. The English pair of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler won't be available for the RR's opening encounter. While Buttler is currently under quarantine, Stokes is still in New Zealand with his family. Their presence will certainly be missed by the Royals who have quite a bit to ponder about.

The pool of seasoned Rajasthan Royals players including Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat will need to put their hand up to upset the mighty CSK.

Sam Curran had a memorable debut for CSK

CSK vs RR Probable XIs

CSK

Murali Vijay looked completely out of sorts in the first game. CSK has the option of either bringing in young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is back in the mix after testing negative for COVID-19 or strengthen the bowling department by getting in Shardul Thakur.

CSK Probable XI: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawal, Lungi Ngidi

RR

Jos Buttler's absence might result in a debut for the much talked-about Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batsman might open the innings with veteran opener Robin Uthappa. David Miller will don the role of the finisher while Tom Curran might get a look-in with his all-round abilities.

RR Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk), Steve Smith(c), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

Who will win the match?

If the Rajasthan Royals had Buttler and Stokes, the two sides would have looked more evenly-matched. But without the two, expect CSK to make it two in two.