IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first two fixtures of IPL 2020. It seemed like the Orange Army were too reliant on their opening batsmen. Hence, to strengthen the batting department, Hyderabad included Kane Williamson in the playing XI for the game against the Delhi Capitals.

The change had an immediate impact as the Sunrisers got off the mark in IPL 2020. The David Warner-led outfit will be keen on continuing their winning momentum against IPL 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MS Dhoni's team have had a disappointing season so far. They beat the Mumbai Indians in match number 1, but the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals recorded convincing victories over Chennai in the next two games. After a 7-day break, CSK will look to make a fresh start to their IPL 2020 campaign.

Chennai and Hyderabad have been a part of many high-profile matches. Here's a look at their head-to-head record before their first clash in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad 9-3 in terms of the head-to-head record. The two franchises have crossed paths a dozen times in the IPL, with Chennai dominating Hyderabad on most occasions.

The Super Kings beat the Orange Army four times in the 2018 season, while Hyderabad managed to win one of their two meetings with CSK last year. Speaking of their head-to-head record in the UAE, Chennai beat Hyderabad by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during the 2014 season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know ahead of the IPL 2020

Shane Watson has the most runs (310) for CSK in matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad among current players. The Aussie opener scored a century versus the Orange Army in the IPL 2018 final.

DJ Bravo has scalped 13 wickets in CSK vs. SRH matches, and will likely play his first match of IPL 2020 on Friday. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate his past performances against the 2016 IPL champions.

David Warner has hit a half-century in each of his last five innings against CSK, and his highest score has been 90.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up seven wickets for SRH against CSK. In the last four SRH vs. CSK fixtures, the fast bowler has registered an economy rate of less than 6.